Vivo Y16 launched in India: Check price, specifications and more

This smartphone sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720X16OO pixels) resolution. It operates on Android 12 based Funtouch OS 12 nad it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Vivo, a smartphone brand has launched its Vivo Y16 in India. This handset supports 4G connectivity and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The phone sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop style niche, which houses the selfie camera. The Vivo Y16 is also equipped with a 13MP dual rear camera setup. Considering the price of this Vivo handset, it competes against smartphones like the Moto G52, Redmi Note 10S, Samsung Galaxy F22 and more.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Vivo, a smartphone brand has launched its Vivo Y16 in India. This handset supports 4G connectivity and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The phone sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop style niche, which houses the selfie camera. The Vivo Y16 is also equipped with a 13MP dual rear camera setup. Considering the price of this Vivo handset, it competes against smartphones like the Moto G52, Redmi Note 10S, Samsung Galaxy F22 and more.
Vivo Y16: Price in India
It is expected that the price of Vivo Y16 would be around ₹12,499. It comes in Drizzling Gold and Stellar Black colours. This smartphone features up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. However, Vivo is yet to reveal the configuration options for this handset.
Vivo Y16: Price in India
It is expected that the price of Vivo Y16 would be around ₹12,499. It comes in Drizzling Gold and Stellar Black colours. This smartphone features up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. However, Vivo is yet to reveal the configuration options for this handset.
Vivo Y16: Specifications
This smartphone sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720X16OO pixels) resolution. It operates on Android 12 based Funtouch OS 12 nad it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vivo Y16: Specifications
This smartphone sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720X16OO pixels) resolution. It operates on Android 12 based Funtouch OS 12 nad it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For optics, the Vivo Y16 has a dual rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary camera. It also features a 5MP front facing camera for selfies and video calling. The handset features like Panorma, face beauty, live photo, time lapse and more.
For optics, the Vivo Y16 has a dual rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary camera. It also features a 5MP front facing camera for selfies and video calling. The handset features like Panorma, face beauty, live photo, time lapse and more.
It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to support 18 hours of video streaming. The battery also supports 10W wired charging. This handset is 8.19mm thin and weighs about 183gm. The smartphone sports 2.5D curved corners and features a side mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It is also fitted with a fingerprint and scratch-resistant rear panel with a glass like texture.
It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to support 18 hours of video streaming. The battery also supports 10W wired charging. This handset is 8.19mm thin and weighs about 183gm. The smartphone sports 2.5D curved corners and features a side mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It is also fitted with a fingerprint and scratch-resistant rear panel with a glass like texture.
To recall, Vivo has also launched its Vivo Y22 in India recently. Vivo Y22 comes at a price of ₹14,499 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Meanwhile, another 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is yet to be launched in India. The smartphone is currently available via the official website in metaverse Green and Starlit Blue colour options.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To recall, Vivo has also launched its Vivo Y22 in India recently. Vivo Y22 comes at a price of ₹14,499 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Meanwhile, another 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is yet to be launched in India. The smartphone is currently available via the official website in metaverse Green and Starlit Blue colour options.