Vivo Y200 5G smartphone set to launch in India: Checkout the leaked specifications and expected pricing
Vivo Y200 5G featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor and a 64MP OIS camera is all set to be launched in India today
Vivo is all set to launch its latest mid-range smartphone in India - Vivo Y200 5G. The smartphone will come with many neat camera tricks seen in many other handsets from Vivo along with support for Aura Light which was last seen in the newly released Vivo V29 series.
