Vivo is all set to launch its latest mid-range smartphone in India - Vivo Y200 5G. The smartphone will come with many neat camera tricks seen in many other handsets from Vivo along with support for Aura Light which was last seen in the newly released Vivo V29 series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: According to a Flipkart listing page, the Y200 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor paired with 8GB LPDDR 4X RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone will also come with support for 8 GB of extended RAM and feature a five-layer liquid cooling system.

The mid-range smartphone will come with a 6.66-inch 120Hz Ultra Vision AMOLED punch-hole display with a 91.99% screen-to-body ratio. It will feature a dual camera setup on the back with a 64 MP GW3 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and support for OIS and 4k 60 fps video recording. The secondary camera will be a 2MP Bokeh sensor coupled with Aura Light, which can help set the right temperature for night portraits. The Aura Light will also have 38 levels of colour adjustment and an option for wedding style portrait mode in the camera app. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of battery, the Y 200 5G will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery coupled with a 44W fast charge that can take the smartphone from 0 to 50% in just 19 minutes.

Pricing and Launch Offers: The Vivo Y200 5G is expected to be priced at ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant, reports 91Mobiles. The mid-ranger will be available in 2 colour options - Desert Gold and Jungle Green.

In terms of launch offers, early Vivo Y200 5G customers could get a cashback of ₹2,500 on EMI transactions through cards from major banks like SBI, Induslnd, Bank of Baroda and more. However, the offer is likely to be available only till 31 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

