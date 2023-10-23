Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Vivo Y200 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC launched in India! Check price, features and more

Vivo Y200 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC launched in India! Check price, features and more

Livemint

Vivo Y200 priced at 21,999 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, available on Vivo India's official e-store

The Vivo Y200 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Vivo has launched its much awaited Vivo Y200 smartphone in the Indian market. The Vivo Y200 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor.

Vivo Y200: Price in India

Priced at 21,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage variant, the Vivo Y200 is offered in desert gold and jungle green colors and can be purchased from Vivo India's official e-store, as well as e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart. Additionally, the Vivo Y200 is currently available with introductory offers, which include a substantial 2,500 discount on select bank cards.

Vivo Y200: Specifications

The Vivo Y200 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it holds an HDR10+ certification. This Vivo device is driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor.

For optics, at the rear, the Y200 is equipped with a dual-camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization. The device showcases Vivo's Smart Aura Light and offers camera presets like Bokeh Flare portrait, wedding style portrait, and more.

It houses a 4,800 mAh battery with 44W flash charge support and runs on the Android 13 operating system, layered with Vivo's FunTouch OS 13. This smartphone has a weight of 190g and measures 7.69mm.

“The newly launched Y200 is a testament to our unwavering commitment to integrating premium innovations across price points. With vivo Y200, we aim to provide our young and tech-savvy consumers with a smartphone that not only aligns with their personal style but also empowers them with the latest cutting-edge technology," stated Vivo in a statement launching the smartphone, as per Business Standard.

Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST
