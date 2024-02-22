Vivo Y200e 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC launched in India, price starts at ₹19,999. All you need to know
Vivo Y200e priced at ₹19,999 for 6GB RAM variant, ₹20,999 for 8GB RAM. Pre-order offers ₹1,000 instant discount with HDFC and ICICI cards. Vivo launches mid-range Y200e smartphone in India starting at ₹19,999 with bank offers. Pre-orders available on Vivo.com and Flipkart.
Vivo has launched its mid-range Vivo Y200e smartphone in India with a price starting at ₹19,999, which can be further reduced with bank offers. The smartphone is currently available for pre-order on Vivo.com and Flipkart and is expected to hit offline stores soon.
