Vivo has launched its mid-range Vivo Y200e smartphone in India with a price starting at ₹19,999, which can be further reduced with bank offers. The smartphone is currently available for pre-order on Vivo.com and Flipkart and is expected to hit offline stores soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo Y20e price in India Vivo Y200e is priced at ₹19,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹20,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage option. The smartphone will be available in two colour options: saffron delight and black diamond. The mid-range phone is currently available for pre-order on Vivo's website, while users purchasing the phone will be eligible for an instant discount of ₹1,000 using HDFC and ICICI bank cards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo Y200e specifications: Vivo Y200e features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits of peak brightness. The mid-range phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC built on a 4-nanometer process, paired with an Adreno 613 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. The phone comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM option, while storage can also be expanded to up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y200e features a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter to cater to all the selfie and video calling needs.

The Vivo Y200e is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which can be quickly recharged via a 44W charger, and runs on the company's own Funtouch OS 14, which is based on the Android 14 operating system. Other features of the phone include an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance, support for all necessary 5G bands and dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 5.1, an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers and a USB Type-C port. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

