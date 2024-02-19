Vivo Y200e price and specifications leaked ahead of Feb 22 launch: All you need to know
Vivo Y200e set to launch in India on February 22 with eco-fiber leather finish and 120Hz AMOLED display. Tipster reveals specs including Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 50MP dual camera, and 16MP front camera.
Vivo has already confirmed that the Vivo Y200e will be launched in India on February 22. Vivo has also recently confirmed that the Vivo Y200e will be the first smartphone in India to feature eco-fibre leather finish on the back and a 120Hz AMOLED display.
