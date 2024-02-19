Vivo has already confirmed that the Vivo Y200e will be launched in India on February 22. Vivo has also recently confirmed that the Vivo Y200e will be the first smartphone in India to feature eco-fibre leather finish on the back and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

A new post by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter) has revealed the specifications of Vivo Y200e while citing an image that looks like the official marketing material by the brand.

Expected pricing:

The Vivo Y200e is expected to be priced at ₹23,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹25,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The smartphone is likely to be available on Flipkart and Vivo India's official website.

Vivo Y200e expected specifications:

According to the post by Abhishek Yadav, the Vivo Y200e may feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Samsung OLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The mid-range smartphone is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC while running on the company's proprietary FuntouchOS based on either Android 13 or 14.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is likely to feature a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. For all the selfies and video call-related requirements, there is also expected to be a 16MP front-facing shooter.

The upcoming smartphone from Vivo is likely to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The Vivo Y200e is expected to have a thickness of around 7.79mm and weigh around 185.5g for the black color variant and 191g for the saffron color variant. In terms of other specs, the smartphone is likely to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner instead and also come with a dual stereo speaker setup.

