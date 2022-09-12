Vivo Y22 launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Vivo Y22 comes at a price of ₹14,499 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Meanwhile, another 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is yet to be launched in India. The smartphone is currently available via the official website in metaverse Green and Starlit Blue colour options.
Vivo, a Chinese smartphone brand has launched its Y22 in India. This smartphone sports a 6.55-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution, 530 nits of peak brightness, and 89.67 per cent screen to body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The handset from Vivo is currently available for purchase via the company’s website in two colours.
Price of Vivo Y22
Additionally, the smartphone brand has announced an exchange offer to lower the price of the Vivo Y22. Interested customers can avail a discount of ₹750 on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card transactions. This offer is also applicable on HDFC Bank card EMI transactions.
Specifications of Vivo Y22
This smartphone from Vivo is a dual-SIM (nano) smartphone which runs on Funtouch OS 12. It features a 6.55-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. The display has a 89.67 per cent screen to body ratio, supports 70 per cent NTSC colour gamut coverage with 530 nits of peak brightness and a waterdrop style notch to house the selfie camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage of the phone can also extend up to 1TB via a microSD card.
Talking about the optics, Vivo Y22 features a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an f/1.8 aperture lens. The Vivo Y22 also gets a 2MP bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. At the front, the device gets an 8MP camera for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture lens. For connectivity, the Vivo Y22 comes with a dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, FM radio, and OTG support.
For secure authentication, the device sports a side mounted fingerprint scanner. It is equipped with a USB Type-C port for charging and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
