Vivo Y22 launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Specifications of Vivo Y22

This smartphone from Vivo is a dual-SIM (nano) smartphone which runs on Funtouch OS 12. It features a 6.55-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. The display has a 89.67 per cent screen to body ratio, supports 70 per cent NTSC colour gamut coverage with 530 nits of peak brightness and a waterdrop style notch to house the selfie camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage of the phone can also extend up to 1TB via a microSD card.