Vivo Y22s debuts with 50MP camera and 5,000mAh battery: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 12:20 PM IST
- Vivo Y22s is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC and runs on the company’s own Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.
Vivo Y22s is the company’s latest mid-range smartphone that comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The smartphone comes with support to expand the in-built RAM up to 16GB. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and features a dual camera system on the back.