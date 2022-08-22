Vivo Y22s is the company’s latest mid-range smartphone that comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The smartphone comes with support to expand the in-built RAM up to 16GB. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and features a dual camera system on the back.

As of now, the smartphone is available in Vietnam. Vivo Y22s is offered in a single variant. It packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage capacity. The handset carries a price tag of VND 5,990,000 which roughly translates to ₹20,500. The device has two colour variants- Starlit Blue and Yellow Green. It is listed on Vivo's online store in Vietnam along with e-commerce websites including Shopee and Lazada.

There are no details about the phone’s availability in global markets.

Vivo Y22s: Specifications

Vivo Y22s is a dual SIM phone that runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC. The smartphone comes with the company’s own Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. It has a 6.55-inch full HD LCD screen with 720x1612 pixel resolution. The display offers a refresh rate of 90Hz and 89.67% screen-to-body ratio.

The handset packs 8GB RAM and comes with RAM expansion support up to 16GB using onboard storage. It offers 128GB internal storage capacity. On the camera front, Vivo Y22s is equipped with a dual camera setup at the back. The phone has a 50MP primary sensor with aperture of f/1.8. There is a 2MP bokeh sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

At the front, the smartphone is equipped with an 8MP camera for selfies. Vivo Y22s houses a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 18watt fast charging support. Vivo claims that the phone can last up to 21.5 hours of HD video streaming. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Glonass, NFC, OTG, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port are the connectivity features on the phone. Security features on the phone include face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.