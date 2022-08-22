Vivo Y22s debuts with 50MP camera and 5,000mAh battery: Details inside

As of now, the smartphone is available in Vietnam. Vivo Y22s is offered in a single variant. It packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage capacity. The handset carries a price tag of VND 5,990,000 which roughly translates to ₹20,500. The device has two colour variants- Starlit Blue and Yellow Green. It is listed on Vivo's online store in Vietnam along with e-commerce websites including Shopee and Lazada.