Vivo Y22s listed on official website ahead of launch: What to expect

According to the list on Vivo’s website, Vivo Y22s will be powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC, include a LCD display with up to 8Gb RAM and storage of up to 128GB.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Chinese smartphone giant has listed its Vivo Y22s on the company website, suggesting that the smartphone could be launched in near future. Vivo has listed the upcoming handsets from the Y series on its global website revealing the specifications. Although the Chinese smartphone giant has not made any official announcement regarding the launch date.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Chinese smartphone giant has listed its Vivo Y22s on the company website, suggesting that the smartphone could be launched in near future. Vivo has listed the upcoming handsets from the Y series on its global website revealing the specifications. Although the Chinese smartphone giant has not made any official announcement regarding the launch date.
According to the list on Vivo’s website, Vivo Y22s will be powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC, include a LCD display with up to 8Gb RAM and storage of up to 128GB.
According to the list on Vivo’s website, Vivo Y22s will be powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC, include a LCD display with up to 8Gb RAM and storage of up to 128GB.
Specifications of Vivo Y22s
The listing of Vivo Y22s confirms a water drop style notch display and rectangular dual rear camera module. This smartphone from Vivo could be seen in Starlite Blue and Summer Cyaan shades of colours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Specifications of Vivo Y22s
The listing of Vivo Y22s confirms a water drop style notch display and rectangular dual rear camera module. This smartphone from Vivo could be seen in Starlite Blue and Summer Cyaan shades of colours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the listing, Vivo Y22s will be a dual SIM (Nano) device. It would run on Android 12 based Funtouch OS 12 and feature a 6.55-inch full-HD (720 x 1612) LCD display.
According to the listing, Vivo Y22s will be a dual SIM (Nano) device. It would run on Android 12 based Funtouch OS 12 and feature a 6.55-inch full-HD (720 x 1612) LCD display.
Vivo Y series phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Additionally, the inbuilt RAM in this device can be expanded up to 16GB using the additional onboard stage.
Vivo Y series phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Additionally, the inbuilt RAM in this device can be expanded up to 16GB using the additional onboard stage.
Talking about the optics, this upcoming smartphone includes 1 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2MP bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, this device has an 8 MP camera sensor for selfies and video chats.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Talking about the optics, this upcoming smartphone includes 1 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2MP bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, this device has an 8 MP camera sensor for selfies and video chats.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the listing, Vivo Y22s includes WiFi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Glonass, NFC, OTG, FM radio and a USB Type-C port. Moreover, the sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The device would come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication, as per the listing. It supports the face awake feature.
According to the listing, Vivo Y22s includes WiFi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Glonass, NFC, OTG, FM radio and a USB Type-C port. Moreover, the sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The device would come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication, as per the listing. It supports the face awake feature.
Vivo’s upcoming Vivo Y22s packs a 5,000mAh supported by 18W fast charging. This phone measures 164.30 x 76.10 x 8.38mm and weighs 192 gm, according to the global website.
Meanwhile, Vivo has launched its Vivo Y77e (t1 version) in China. This smartphone comes with a 6.58 inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimenisty 810 SoC. Vivo’s all new device comes with a dual rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 18W fast charging.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Vivo has launched its Vivo Y77e (t1 version) in China. This smartphone comes with a 6.58 inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimenisty 810 SoC. Vivo’s all new device comes with a dual rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 18W fast charging.