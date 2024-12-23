After the launch of its flagship X200 series earlier this month, Vivo seems to be gearing towards launching a new budget smartphone in India. The new phone Vivo Y29 5G is yet to be confirmed to launch in the country but leaks have suggested much of the details about the device including its supposed pricing and specifications.

Vivo Y29 5G India price: According to a report by My Smart Price, Vivo Y29 5G will be priced at ₹13,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage model, ₹15,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model, ₹16,999 fo the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model and ₹18,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model.

Vivo Y29 5G specifications: An earlier report by 91Mobile had revealed that the Vivo Y29 5G will likely sport a 6.68 inch display and be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor.

The budget phone is said to pack in a 5,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. For optics, the device could feature a 50MP primary sensor a 0.08MP QVGA secondary shooter. There could be a ring LED flash mechanism that could house Vivo's own Aura light mechanism. For selfies and video calls, the phone is said to house a 8MP shooter on the front.

Vivo Y29 5G could come with IP64 dust and resistance rating and military grade shock resistance. The phone could have a thickness of around 8.1mm and weigh 198 gramme. It could be available in