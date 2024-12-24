Vivo has introduced the Y29 5G in India at a starting price of ₹ 13,999. The device features a 6.68-inch HD+ display, MediaTek processor, and a robust 5,500mAh battery. It includes various RAM/storage configurations and is available in three colors.

Soon after the launch of its flagship X200 series, Vivo has launched another phone in the country, this time in the budget segment. The new device, Vivo Y29 5G, is available at a starting price of under ₹15,000 and comes with an HD+ display, 5,500mAh battery, MediaTek processor and 50MP camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo Y29 specifications: Vivo Y29 5G features a 6.68-inch LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1608 x 720 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speaker setup, a 3.5mm headphone jack and IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB 2.0 port. The Y29 5G is 8.1mm thick and weighs around 198 grams.

Under the hood, the Y29 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and supports 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB / 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, with the option to expand it via the microSD card slot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For optics, the phone comes with a 50MP primary sensor and a 0.08MP secondary shooter with a circular LED flash. On the front, there is a 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

It runs on Vivo's own FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14. The phone is packed with a a 5,500mAh battery with support for 44W of fast charging.

Vivo Y29 5G price: Vivo Y29 5G is priced at ₹ ₹13,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹15,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage option, ₹16,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB mode. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At this price, the Y29 5G will compete with the likes of CMF Phone 1, Realme 14x, Lava Blaze Curve and more.