Vivo, Poco and Realme recently launched their budget offerings in India adding to the plethora of options in the sub ₹15,000 category. The three phones: Vivo Y29, Poco M7 Pro and Realme 14x offer many enticing features including bright display, big batteries and more.

Vivo Y29 5G specifications: Vivo Y29 5G features a 6.68-inch LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1608 x 720 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speaker setup, a 3.5mm headphone jack and IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB 2.0 port. The Y29 5G is 8.1mm thick and weighs around 198 grams.

Under the hood, the Y29 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and supports 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB / 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, with the option to expand it via the microSD card slot.

For optics, the phone comes with a 50MP primary sensor and a 0.08MP secondary shooter with a circular LED flash. On the front, there is a 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

It runs on Vivo's own FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14. The phone is packed with a a 5,500mAh battery with support for 44W of fast charging.

Poco M7 Pro specifications: The Poco smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,100 nits of peak brighness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Powering the Poco M7 Pro 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset. It runs on Poco’s HyperOS, based on Android 14. The company has promised two major Android OS updates and four years of security patches.

Regarding optics, the rear of the device includes a dual-camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-600 primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera, housed in the hole-punch cutout, has a 20MP resolution for selfies and video calls.

For battery, it is backed by a 5,110mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The Poco M7 Pro 5G features a polycarbonate back with a two-tone finish, replacing the glass rear design of its predecessor, the M6 Pro. Other notable features include an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, and 5G connectivity. The device measures 7.99mm in thickness and weighs 190g.

Realme 14x: Realme 14x sports a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 1604x720 pixels, a peak brightness of 625 nits, and an 89.97 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the Realme 14x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The device is available in two variants—6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB—with support for up to 10GB of virtual RAM and expandable storage via a microSD card.

The handset runs on Realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14. The company has announced two major Android updates. For photography, the Realme 14x is equipped with a 50MP primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. On the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.