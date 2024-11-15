Vivo Y300 5G price and specifications leaked ahead of November 21 India launch: All we know so far
On November 21, Vivo will unveil the Y300 5G in India. Priced between ₹21-25 thousand, it offers 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, 5,000mAh battery, and a 50MP rear camera.
Vivo has confirmed that it will launch its latest mid-range phone, the Vivo Y300 5G, in India on November 21. With the launch date closing in, a new report has now leaked much of the specifications, colours, and even pricing of the upcoming device.
