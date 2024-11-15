Vivo has confirmed that it will launch its latest mid-range phone, the Vivo Y300 5G, in India on November 21. With the launch date closing in, a new report has now leaked much of the specifications, colours, and even pricing of the upcoming device.

Vivo Y300 5G price:

ccording to a report by 91Mobiles Hindi, the Vivo Y300 5G will be launched in India with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage variants. The phone is said to be available in three colourways: Titanium Silver, Phantom Purple, and Emerald Green.

The Vivo Y300 vanilla variant with 128GB of storage is likely to be priced between ₹21,000-22,000, while the 256GB model could be priced around ₹24,000-25,000.

Vivo Y300 5G specifications:

The Vivo Y300 5G is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The phone is likely to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and boast an IP64 water and dust resistance rating, making it capable of handling splashes and light rainfall.

The phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, based on a 4nm process. If this processor sounds familiar, that's because we've seen the accelerated version of the same SoC on the Poco M6 Plus and Redmi 13 5G. The Y300 is expected to be packed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

As for optics, the Vivo Y300 5G is expected to feature a pill-shaped camera cutout on the back, which is said to house a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary shooter and a 2MP bokeh sensor. There is also expected to be support for Aura lighting, which we've seen in many other premium Vivo phones this year. On the front, we are likely to see a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

