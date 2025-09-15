Vivo Y31 5G, Y31 Pro 5G with 6,500mAh battery, 44W charging launched in India: Price, specs, offers and more

Vivo has launched its latest devices in the mid-range Y series lineup, the Vivo Y31 and Vivo Y31 Pro 5G. The new devices are priced around the ₹20,000 bracket and will compete with the likes of Realme P3 and OnePlus Nord CE 5.

Vivo Y31 and Vivo Y31 Pro 5G price: The Vivo Y31 is priced at ₹14,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹16,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model.

Meanwhile, the Vivo Y31 Pro is priced at ₹18,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model and ₹20,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB model.

The new devices are available to buy from Flipkart, Vivo's own website, and the company's retail partner outlets. The company is also offering up to a ₹1,500 instant bank discount on payments made using SBI, DBS, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, Federal Bank, and BOB cards.

The Vivo Y31 comes in Rose Red and Diamond Green colour variants, while the Y31 Pro comes in Mocha Brown and Dreamy White colour options.

Vivo Y31 5G specifications: The Vivo Y31 5G features a 6.68-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and Guardian Glass protection. The phone comes with an IP68 + IP69 water and dust protection rating, meaning it should be able to withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes, along with hot/cold water jets from any direction.

The phone runs on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and is paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, with support for up to a 2TB microSD card slot.

On the optics front, it comes with a 50MP primary shooter and a 0.08MP secondary shooter. It packs an 8MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes with a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. The device gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a stereo speaker setup, and weighs in at around 209 grams.

Vivo Y31 Pro specifications: The Y31 Pro comes with a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1050 nits of peak brightness.

The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 4nm processor with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. This is the same processor seen on devices like the CMF Phone 1, Infinix Note 50s, and Lava Agni 3.

There is support for 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.