Vivo Y32 5G launched with 8,000mAh battery, 120Hz display and 2TB expandable storage

Vivo on Monday unveiled the Y32 5G, a new smartphone that brings 5G connectivity alongside an 8,000mAh battery and expandable storage. The smartphone is being launched as the 5G version of the Vivo Y32 4G and retains most of its hardware specifications. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, and the company will not provide any information on its price or availability.

The Vivo Y32 5G comes with a large LCD display, a 120Hz refresh rate and 44W wired charging. One of the major features is its massive battery, which Vivo claims provides up to 37 hours of local video playback on a single charge. The phone also supports reverse charging, allowing users to power other devices using its battery.

Vivo Y32 5G specifications and features Vivo Y32 5G has a 6.87 LCD with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered under the hood by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, a low-end 5G SoC released in 2023. For comparison, the 4G variant uses the Unisoc T7300 processor.

The smartphone comes in one variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Users can also expand the storage up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

Vivo Y32 5G camera and battery details It has a dual rear camera unit with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. It has an 8 MP selfie and video camera for selfies and video calls.

It has an 8,000 mAh cell with 44 W charging capability. According to Vivo, it can deliver up to 37 hours of local video playback. It also has reverse charging capabilities, enabling users to charge compatible accessories and other devices.

Vivo Y32 5G connectivity and availability Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 and dual SIM in the Vivo Y32 5G. It also has IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

The smartphone will be available in two colour options, as shown in Vivo's promotional images. The company hasn't officially announced pricing or a sale date, though.