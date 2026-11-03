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Vivo Y32 5G launched with 8,000mAh battery, 120Hz display and 2TB expandable storage

Vivo Y32 5G has been unveiled with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, a 6.87-inch 120Hz display and an 8,000mAh battery. The smartphone supports 44W fast charging, reverse charging and microSD storage expansion of up to 2TB.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published3 Nov 2026, 10:41 AM IST
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Vivo Y32 5G has been unveiled with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor.
Vivo Y32 5G has been unveiled with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor.
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Vivo on Monday unveiled the Y32 5G, a new smartphone that brings 5G connectivity alongside an 8,000mAh battery and expandable storage. The smartphone is being launched as the 5G version of the Vivo Y32 4G and retains most of its hardware specifications. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, and the company will not provide any information on its price or availability.

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The Vivo Y32 5G comes with a large LCD display, a 120Hz refresh rate and 44W wired charging. One of the major features is its massive battery, which Vivo claims provides up to 37 hours of local video playback on a single charge. The phone also supports reverse charging, allowing users to power other devices using its battery.

Vivo Y32 5G specifications and features

Vivo Y32 5G has a 6.87 LCD with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered under the hood by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, a low-end 5G SoC released in 2023. For comparison, the 4G variant uses the Unisoc T7300 processor.

The smartphone comes in one variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Users can also expand the storage up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

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Also Read | Vivo Y600 packs 10,000mAh battery, sets Guinness World Record for livestream

Vivo Y32 5G camera and battery details

It has a dual rear camera unit with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. It has an 8 MP selfie and video camera for selfies and video calls.

It has an 8,000 mAh cell with 44 W charging capability. According to Vivo, it can deliver up to 37 hours of local video playback. It also has reverse charging capabilities, enabling users to charge compatible accessories and other devices.

Also Read | Redmi M100 Pro launched with 5,500mAh battery and 45W charging: Check price

Vivo Y32 5G connectivity and availability

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 and dual SIM in the Vivo Y32 5G. It also has IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

The smartphone will be available in two colour options, as shown in Vivo's promotional images. The company hasn't officially announced pricing or a sale date, though.

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With its entry-level pricing and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, the Vivo Y32 5G can be expected to compete in the budget smartphone market. Details of pricing and market availability are awaited.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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