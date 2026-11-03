Vivo Y32 5G launched with 8,000mAh battery, 120Hz display and 2TB expandable storage

Vivo on Monday unveiled the Y32 5G, a new smartphone that brings 5G connectivity alongside an 8,000mAh battery and expandable storage. The smartphone is being launched as the 5G version of the Vivo Y32 4G and retains most of its hardware specifications. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, and the company will not provide any information on its price or availability.

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The Vivo Y32 5G comes with a large LCD display, a 120Hz refresh rate and 44W wired charging. One of the major features is its massive battery, which Vivo claims provides up to 37 hours of local video playback on a single charge. The phone also supports reverse charging, allowing users to power other devices using its battery.

Vivo Y32 5G specifications and features Vivo Y32 5G has a 6.87 LCD with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered under the hood by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, a low-end 5G SoC released in 2023. For comparison, the 4G variant uses the Unisoc T7300 processor.

The smartphone comes in one variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Users can also expand the storage up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

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Vivo Y32 5G camera and battery details It has a dual rear camera unit with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. It has an 8 MP selfie and video camera for selfies and video calls.

It has an 8,000 mAh cell with 44 W charging capability. According to Vivo, it can deliver up to 37 hours of local video playback. It also has reverse charging capabilities, enabling users to charge compatible accessories and other devices.

Vivo Y32 5G connectivity and availability Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 and dual SIM in the Vivo Y32 5G. It also has IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

The smartphone will be available in two colour options, as shown in Vivo's promotional images. The company hasn't officially announced pricing or a sale date, though.

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With its entry-level pricing and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, the Vivo Y32 5G can be expected to compete in the budget smartphone market. Details of pricing and market availability are awaited.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.