Vivo Y35 now available for purchase in India: Price and other details2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 01:13 PM IST
Vivo has announced Vivo Y35 phone in India. The smartphone is the company’s latest mid-range phone under Y-series. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor and offers expandable RAM memory feature. Vivo is also giving bank discount and cashback on the phone’s purchase as part of the introductory offer.