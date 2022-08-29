Vivo has announced Vivo Y35 phone in India. The smartphone is the company’s latest mid-range phone under Y-series. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor and offers expandable RAM memory feature. Vivo is also giving bank discount and cashback on the phone’s purchase as part of the introductory offer.

Vivo Y35: Price and offers

Vivo Y35 has a single variant. The phone packs 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. It is priced at ₹18,499. As announced by Vivo, buyers can get ₹1,000 on the phone’s purchase with ICICI Bank and SBI Bank card offers. There is also a flat ₹750 off for HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders.

Vivo Y35: Specifications

Vivo Y35 smartphone has a 6.58-inch water-drop notch screen with FHD+ resolution of 1080x2408 pixels. The display will offer a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset is equipped with a side mounted fingerprint scanner to safely unlock the device. The phone also supports face unlock as well.

For optics, the smartphone boasts of a triple camera system. The setup consists of a 50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, Vivo Y35 comes with a 16MP camera for selfies. The front snapper offers f/2.2 aperture. Camera features on the device include Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Pano, Live Photo, Slow-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure.

Powering the phone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM. The handset runs on the company’s own Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 operating system. Agate Black and Dawn Gold are the two colour options of Vivo Y35.

The handset comes with 128GB of internal storage. Users will be able to expand the internal storage using the microSD card slot. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The charger is claimed to juice up the phone from 0 to 70% in 34 minutes.

On the connectivity front, the device has a dual-band WI-Fi, dual-SIM 4G, Bluetooth 5, and GPS. Vivo Y35 comes with Extended RAM 3.0 which allows users to use idle 8GB ROM to expand the RAM.