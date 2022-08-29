Vivo Y35 now available for purchase in India: Price and other details

Vivo Y35 has a single variant. The phone packs 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. It is priced at ₹18,499. As announced by Vivo, buyers can get ₹1,000 on the phone’s purchase with ICICI Bank and SBI Bank card offers. There is also a flat ₹750 off for HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders.

