Vivo Y35 price leaks ahead of official launch1 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 12:36 PM IST
- Vivo Y35 will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and will run on the company’s own Funtouch OS based on Android 12.
Vivo is gearing up to launch Vivo Y35 in India soon. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone’s price has leaked online. Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has revealed the price of Vivo Y35 via a post on Twitter. In his tweet, the retailer says that the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant of Vivo Y35 is priced at ₹18,499. He states that the smartphone is available in the store for purchase.