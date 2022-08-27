Vivo is gearing up to launch Vivo Y35 in India soon. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone’s price has leaked online. Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has revealed the price of Vivo Y35 via a post on Twitter. In his tweet, the retailer says that the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant of Vivo Y35 is priced at ₹18,499. He states that the smartphone is available in the store for purchase.

“New Launch #VivoY35 (8/128) now available for ₹18499/," Mahesh Telecom’s tweet says.

Vivo Y35 has also been spotted online on Sangeetha mobile website, revealing key specs and features of the phone. The smartphone, as per the page, will be offered in two colour variants- Gold and Black.

Here’s everything we know about Vivo Y35

Vivo Y35 will be equipped with a 6.58-inch water-drop notch screen with FHD+ resolution of 1080x2408 pixels. The display will offer a refresh rate of 90Hz. On the rear, the handset will come with a triple camera system. The setup will consist of a 50MP main camera paired with a 2MP secondary sensor and a 2MP camera.

For selfies, the smartphone will be equipped with a 16MP camera at the front. Vivo Y35 will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and will run on the company’s own Funtouch OS based on Android 12.

The handset will pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users will be able to expand the internal storage using the microSD card slot. The smartphone will house a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

On the connectivity front, the device will feature a dual-band WI-Fi, dual-SIM 4G, Bluetooth 5, and GPS. Vivo Y35 will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging.