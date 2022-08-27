Vivo Y35 price leaks ahead of official launch

Vivo is gearing up to launch Vivo Y35 in India soon. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone’s price has leaked online. Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has revealed the price of Vivo Y35 via a post on Twitter. In his tweet, the retailer says that the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant of Vivo Y35 is priced at ₹18,499. He states that the smartphone is available in the store for purchase.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}