Vivo Y400 5G with 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 6,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more

Vivo has launched its latest mid-range smartphone in India, the Y400 5G, with a starting price of ₹21,999. The new phone comes shortly after the Chinese smartphone maker launched the Y400 Pro in India, while it is on the verge of launching its V60 series later this month.

Vivo Y400 5G price: Vivo Y400 5G is priced at ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹23,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model. The phone comes in two colour variants Glam White and Olive Green.

The phone will go on sale from 7th August onwards across Vivo's own website, Flipkart, Amazon and all its retail partner outlets.

Vivo Y400 5G specifications: Vivo Y400 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits of local peak brightness. The phone comes with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance protection, meaning it should potentially be able to handle being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes and handle cold or hot water jets from any direction.

The Y400 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, which also powers budget phones like Lava Blaze Dragon and Poco M7. It comes with support for 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

On the optics front, the Y400 5G comes with a Sony IMX852 primary sensor and a 2MP bokeh lens. There is also a 32MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

The new mid-range device is packed with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging, which is said to take the device from 1 to 50% in just 20 minutes.