Vivo Y400 Pro 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset: Price, specs and more

Vivo has officially launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Y400 Pro 5G, in the Indian market. The smartphone boasts fast 90W charging, a 50MP Sony sensor, and AI-driven productivity tools.

Pricing and availability The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the higher-end variant with 256GB storage is available for ₹26,999. The device can be pre-ordered via the Vivo India website, and will go on sale from 27 June across Vivo’s official site, Flipkart, Amazon, and select offline retail stores. Customers can choose from three striking colour variants — Freestyle White, Fest Gold, and Nebula Purple.

Key features and specifications At the heart of the Y400 Pro 5G lies the 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage and runs on FuntouchOS 15, based on Android 15.

The device features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 3D curved design. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and peaks at a brightness level of 4,500 nits — making it suitable for high-clarity viewing in bright conditions. At just 7.49mm in thickness (Nebula Purple edition), Vivo claims this to be the slimmest smartphone in its category to offer a curved display.

For photography enthusiasts, the handset includes a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with f/1.79 aperture, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it houses a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording, offering users high-resolution capture capabilities.

The Y400 Pro is also packed with AI-powered imaging features such as AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase 2.0. On the productivity front, it brings tools like AI Note Assist, AI Transcript Assist, AI Screen Translation, and AI Superlink. Notably, it also supports Google’s Circle to Search functionality, enabling intuitive information access with a simple gesture.