Vivo has expanded its range of Y-series smartphones in India. The company has launched Vivo Y56 phone with dual rear cameras. The all-new smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. It is a budget category device that is priced below ₹20,000. Here’s everything you need to know about the Vivo Y56 phone

Vivo Y56 5G price and availability

Vivo Y56 5G is offered in a single model. It packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The smartphone is priced at ₹19,999. It is available at retail stores and online Vivo store starting today. The company has announced a cashback of ₹1,000 on the phone’s purchase using ICICI, SBI and Kotak Mahindra cards.

Orange Shimmer and Black Engine are the colour variants of the phone.

Vivo Y56 5G specs

The Vivo Y56 5G smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with 2408x1080 pixel resolution. The screen offers a 90.6% screen-to-body ratio with 96% NTSC colour gamut and a 20.07:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Vivo Y56 packs 8GB LPDDR4x RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage. The device comes with a microSD card slot using which the storage can be expanded up to 1TB.

Vivo Y56 5G runs on Funtouch OS 13 custom OS based on Android 13 operating system. For camera duties, the handset boasts of a 50MP primary camera on the back. The main camera comes with a JN1 sensor and f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with a 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture and LED flash.

For selfies and video calls, Vivo Y56 comes with a 16MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C are the connectivity features on Vivo Y56 5G.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Iron Blue and Titanium Gray are the colour options of Vivo Y56 5G. The device measures 164.05 x 75.60 x 8.15mm and weighs 184 grams.