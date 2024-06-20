Vivo Y58 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset: Check price and specifications
Vivo Y58 5G debuts in India with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 50MP dual-camera setup. Priced at ₹19,499, it features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, in-display fingerprint scanner, and 6,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging.
Vivo introduced its latest addition to the affordable 5G smartphone segment in India with the launch of the Vivo Y58 5G. It is available in a single configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Consumers can choose between two color options: Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green.