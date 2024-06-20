Vivo Y58 5G debuts in India with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 50MP dual-camera setup. Priced at ₹ 19,499, it features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, in-display fingerprint scanner, and 6,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

Vivo introduced its latest addition to the affordable 5G smartphone segment in India with the launch of the Vivo Y58 5G. It is available in a single configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Consumers can choose between two color options: Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green.

Pricing This new model from Vivo is priced at ₹19,499 for the sole variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and aims to offer high-end specifications at a budget-friendly price. The smartphone can be purchased through Flipkart, Vivo's online store, and various other retail channels. Additionally, customers can avail a cashback offer of ₹1,500 when using credit cards from SBI, Bank of Baroda, IDFC, IndusInd, or Yes Bank.

Specifications Under the hood, the Vivo Y58 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. The device is equipped with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, ensuring smooth performance and ample storage space.

The smartphone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, offering a pixel density of 393 pixels per inch and a peak brightness of 1024 nits. This display promises vibrant colors and sharp visuals, enhancing the overall user experience.

For photography enthusiasts, the Vivo Y58 5G comes with a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP camera for capturing selfies and making video calls.

Security is addressed with an in-display fingerprint scanner, allowing for quick and secure unlocking. The device is fueled by a substantial 6,000 mAh battery, which supports 44W fast charging, ensuring that users can quickly recharge and stay connected. Furthermore, the Vivo Y58 5G offers IP64 dust and water resistance, providing additional protection against environmental factors.

