Vivo Y77e (t1 Version) launched with a Dimensity processor: Check price & specs

Price of Vivo Y77e (t1 version)

The all new smartphone from Vivo has made its appearance on the official website of Vivo China. It has been priced at CNY 1700 which is approximately ₹21,000. The Vivo handset comes in a 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and it is available in three different colours which are Crystal Black, Crystal Powder, and Summer Listening to the Sea.