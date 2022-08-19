Vivo Y77e (t1 Version) launched with a Dimensity processor: Check price & specs

Vivo Y77e (t1 version) has made its appearance on the official website of Vivo China. It has been priced at CNY 1700 which is approximately ₹21,000.
Vivo has launched its Vivo Y77e (t1 version) in China. This smartphone comes with a 6.58 inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimenisty 810 SoC. Vivo’s all new device comes with a dual rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 18W fast charging.
To recall, Vivo had launched its Vivo Y77e 5G earlier this month in China with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, dual camera and a water drop-style notch display.
Price of Vivo Y77e (t1 version)
The all new smartphone from Vivo has made its appearance on the official website of Vivo China. It has been priced at CNY 1700 which is approximately ₹21,000. The Vivo handset comes in a 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and it is available in three different colours which are Crystal Black, Crystal Powder, and Summer Listening to the Sea.
Specifications of Vivo Y77e (t1 version)
This smartphone is powered by Dimensity 810 SoC and runs on Android 12 OS with OriginOS on top. It features 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and sports a 6.58-inch water drop notch display with an IPS LCD full-HD+ screen with 1,080 x 2,408 pixels resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and 401PPI.
Talking about the optics, Vivo Y77e (t1 version) is equipped with a dual back camera setup with a 50 MP camera and a 2 MP camera. At the front, it has an 8 MP camera for selfies. The Vivo smartphone features a power button to the right side and comes with a fingerprint scanner.
The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W flash charging and supports Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Meanwhile, Vivo V25 Pro has recently debuted in India. It comes with a starting price of ₹35,999. The phone’s base model packs 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Another variant is equipped with 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, and is priced at ₹39,999. This smartphone features a 64MP primary camera (f/1.89 aperture) on the rear. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4 aperture).
