Vodafone-Idea begins offering Apple Watch connectivity in select circles

This service is available for Vodafone Postpaid customers, including Enterprise Postpaid subscribers, in select circles (Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat) beginning June 12, 2020. Services will continue to be expanded to additional circles in the coming weeks. Indian telecom operators are increasingly seeking out partnerships with global technology companies to enhance their value offering for subscribers. It is likely that Apple will replicate this service with other telcos but chose to start with Vodafone Idea due to its existing premium postpaid user base, according to industry analysts.