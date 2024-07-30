VU launches Vibe range of television with built-in soundbar: Innovation for utility or just shebang? Let's find out
Vu Televisions has unveiled the Vu Vibe TV, the world’s first QLED TV with an integrated soundbar specifically designed for voice clarity. This innovative TV is available in sizes ranging from 43 to 65 inches, and it combines exceptional visual and audio performance, making it perfect for OTT content viewers and immersive entertainment. Running on the latest Google TV platform, it features a bright 400 nits display, multiple sound modes, and seamless connectivity options. Priced starting at INR 30,999, the Vu Vibe TV is set to revolutionize home entertainment with its advanced features and user-friendly design.