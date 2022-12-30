Waiting for 5G support on your Google Pixel phone? Here’s when it may rollout

Waiting for 5G support on your Google Pixel phone? Here’s when it may rollout2 min read . 11:54 AM IST
- In India, only three Google Pixel phones come with 5G support. These are Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 6a.
Google Pixel phone owners in India still await 5G support rollout. While most Android smartphones as well as iPhones can now run Airtel 5G and Jio 5G in the country, the wait is yet not over for Pixel users. Now, as per an update shared by Google, the over the air (OTA) update for 5G support on Pixel devices may start rolling out by the first quarter of 2023.
In India, only three Google Pixel phones come with 5G support. These are Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 6a.
“We have been actively working with Indian carriers on the various requirements that go into provisioning 5G and look forward to rolling this out for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a in Q1 2023," Google said in an official statement. This means that Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 6a owners will get 5G support in the first three months of 2023. However, there is no exact month that the company promises to bring 5G support in the country.
Google along with Samsung and Apple was expected to bring the 5G OTA update in December this year. While Samsung and Apple have already rolled out the 5G support for their eligible devices, Google lags behind. In a statement earlier this year, Google said that “Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a are 5G-capable devices. We are actively working with the Indian carriers to enable functionality at the earliest".
5G services in India were introduced by PM Narendra Modi on October 1, 2022. At present, Airtel and Jio offer 5G network services in the country. They started with the rollout in select cities, eventually expanding to other cities across the country. Earlier this week, Bharti Airtel announced the launch of its 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar. While Jio 5G was expanded to Indore and Bhopal cities this week.
