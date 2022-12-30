Waiting for 5G support on your Google Pixel phone? Here’s when it may rollout

“We have been actively working with Indian carriers on the various requirements that go into provisioning 5G and look forward to rolling this out for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a in Q1 2023," Google said in an official statement. This means that Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 6a owners will get 5G support in the first three months of 2023. However, there is no exact month that the company promises to bring 5G support in the country.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}