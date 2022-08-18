Nothing Phone (1) debuted in India in July this year. The smartphone has become a popular choice among smartphone users owing to its unique design and performance. The handset is available exclusively via Flipkart in the country. The phone can be purchased via flash sales only. As per Flipkart webpage, the handset will be up for sale on August 22, 2022 at 12pm.

In case you are unaware, Nothing Phone (1) is offered in three RAM models. The phone’s base variant packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and is priced at ₹31,999. Another model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It can be purchased at ₹34,999. The top-end model has 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM, carrying a price tag of ₹37,999.

Nothing Phone (1): Features

Nothing Phone (1) comes with an innovative Glyph Interface. It is a new way of communicating to help minimize screen time. Unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more.

The smartphone is equipped with a dual camera on the back having two advanced 50 MP sensors, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The phone also features Night Mode and Scene Detection, the latter of which automatically detects what one is shooting and suggests the best settings for the shot.

Nothing Phone (1) has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. It comes with a protection of HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on back and front. Nothing smartphone is powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor.

On the battery front, the smartphone is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby. The phone offers fast charging and is said to charge up from 0 to 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge. Power accessories like Nothing Ear (1) with 5W reverse charge. The charging coil Glyph even lights up to indicate reverse charging is happening.