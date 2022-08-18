Waiting for Nothing Phone (1) next sale? This is when you can buy it2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 10:20 AM IST
- Nothing Phone (1) will go on its next sale on August 22 via Flipkart
Nothing Phone (1) debuted in India in July this year. The smartphone has become a popular choice among smartphone users owing to its unique design and performance. The handset is available exclusively via Flipkart in the country. The phone can be purchased via flash sales only. As per Flipkart webpage, the handset will be up for sale on August 22, 2022 at 12pm.