 Wall coolers: Best 8 options for that cool breeze at home | Mint
Wall coolers: Best 8 options for that cool breeze at home
Wall coolers: Best 8 options for that cool breeze at home

 Bharat Sharma

Wall coolers: Say goodbye to hot indoors with these 8 wall cooler options for your home. Turn your bedroom into a meadow with coolers that may be hooked to the walls and windows of your home.

Wall coolers: Consider these options that will get rid of the heat in your home.
Wall coolers: Consider these options that will get rid of the heat in your home.

It’s time to upgrade your comfort at home. We’ve curated the top 8 wall coolers that will bring refreshing breezes straight to your bedroom or living spaces. Such wall coolers are an efficient and space-saving solution to beat the heat during summers. Our selection includes a range of wall coolers from different brands with a host of features and capabilities to help you make the right decision for your purchase.

There’s something for everyone on this list - whether you’re looking for a sleek and modern wall cooler with powerful airflow and energy-efficient operation or a performance powerhouse for your living space. Packed with advanced cooling technology and complemented by quiet operation, user-friendly controls and more, this has something to suit everyone’s preferences and budgets.

Look no further and explore our comprehensive range of wall coolers that promise to keep your home comfortable and cool throughout all seasons all-day-long. This way, you can enjoy the benefits of a refreshing breeze without compromising on style or performance. Check out our top 8 picks below!

1. Kenstar Double Cool Dx Air Cooler - 50L, White

The Kenstar Double Cool Dx Air Cooler is a great way to stay cool this summer. It comes with 50 litres of capacity and is a reliable choice for combating the summer heat. In addition, its white exterior blends seamlessly with any decor and its efficient cooling technology ensures a comfortable environment for those in the direct line of cooling and around. With its large capacity, this cooler is ideal for medium to large-sized rooms - it can provide consistent and refreshing airflow to keep you cool and comfortable during hot summers.

Specifications of Kenstar Double Cool Dx Air Cooler - 50L, White:

Capacity: 50 litres

Colour: White

Control type: Remote

Room size: Suitable for medium to large-sized rooms

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Large capacity for extended useLimited information on cooling technology
Suitable for medium to large roomsWhite colour may easily show dirt and stains

2. Crompton Window Air Cooler- 70L; Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads; Grey

The Crompton Window Air Cooler offers a 70-litre capacity with Everlast Pump technology for performance that never runs out. Its 4-way air deflection is designed to deliver even cooling distribution, while the high-density honeycomb pads significantly improve cooling efficiency. The cooler's grey colour adds a sleek touch to any room, making it a stylish and useful addition to your home or office space as summer approaches. Buyers can experience efficient cooling and comfort during hot summer days with this reliable air cooler.

Specifications of Crompton Window Air Cooler- 70L; Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads; Grey:

Capacity: 70 litres

Pump technology: Everlast pump

4-way air deflection

Cooling pads: High-density honeycomb pads

 

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Large capacity for extended coolingMay not be suitable for small spaces
Everlast Pump ensures durable operationWindow coolers may require installation

3. USHA Azzuro 50AW1 Window Cooler (White & Grey, 50-L, Personal)

The USHA Azzuro 50AW1 Window Cooler is the ideal choice for your personal cooling needs. It’s equipped with a 50-litre capacity in a sleek white and grey design, making it a great choice for smaller spaces. Even though it has a compact size, it can provide efficient and long-lasting cooling for your room. The window installation ensures convenient placement without occupying much floor space in your room. With USHA's reputation for quality, this cooler is built for reliable performance. So if you’re in the market for a wall cooler this year, this could be an effective cooling solution for your personal use.

Specifications of USHA Azzuro 50AW1 Window Cooler (White & Grey, 50-L, Personal):

Brand: USHA

Mounting type: Freestanding

Special feature: Anti-bacterial filter

Colour: Multicolour

Air flow capacity: 20 CFPH

Reservoir capacity: 50 litres

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Compact and suitable for personal useLimited cooling capacity for larger spaces
Energy-efficient operationMay not be effective in highly humid climates

4. Crompton Zelus WAC Window Air Cooler- 54L; with 4-Way Air Deflection, Woodwool Cooling Pads and Motor with Overload Protection; Grey, (ACGC-ZELUSWAC54)

Stay cool with the Crompton Zelus WAC Window Air Cooler! This cooler will effectively cool your home with its 54-litre capacity, 4-way air deflection system, and Woodwool cooling pads. Its motor comes with overload protection that can significantly improve the safety of this air cooler. The cooler is available in grey and provides a blend of functionality and trendy looks for your space. The cooler delivers reliable performance and thoughtful features, making the Crompton Zelus WAC Window Air Cooler a good pick to create a comfortable environment during those unreasonably hot days.

Specifications of Crompton Zelus WAC Window Air Cooler- 54L; with 4-Way Air Deflection, Woodwool Cooling Pads and Motor with Overload Protection; Grey:

Brand: Crompton

Mounting type: Freestanding

Special features: Motor with overload protection, inverter compatible

Colour: Grey

Air flow capacity: 1700 CMPH

 

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Motor with Overload ProtectionLimited colour options
Inverter compatibleFreestanding design may take up space

Also read: Best 1.5 ton window ACs for your home in 2024: Top 7 picks

5. Crompton Ozone Chill 54 Liters - Air Cooler (ISI Certified) For Room, Window,3 Way Speed Control,Wood Wool Cooling Pad,Inverter Compatible,Latest Technology,Summer Cooler,Large Size(White),Indian

Crompton Ozone Chill 54 Liters Air Cooler is an ISI certified cooling solution suitable for rooms and may be fitted in windows. This Crompton cooler features a 3-way speed control, wood wool cooling pad, and is inverter compatible. Equipped with the latest in cooling technology, this large-sized cooler offers long-lasting cooling during summer. This design is suited for Indian households and this cooler is ideal for use in local conditions, making it a practical choice for households seeking effective and dependable cooling solutions.

Specifications of Crompton Ozone Chill 54 Liters - Air Cooler (ISI Certified) For Room, Window,3 Way Speed Control,Wood Wool Cooling Pad,Inverter Compatible,Latest Technology,Summer Cooler,Large Size(White),Indian:

Capacity: 54 litres

Speed control: 3-way speed control

Cooling pad: Wood wool cooling pad

Compatibility: Inverter compatible

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Large 54-litre capacity for extended use.Limited colour options available
Inverter compatible for energy efficiency.May require frequent maintenance

6. Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler - 45 litres (White, Light Blue)

The Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler has a capacity of 45-litre, making it an effective cooling solution for smaller spaces. Its white and light blue design blends well with various home decors, adding a touch of personalised sophistication to your room. This cooler is equipped with advanced features, including a powerful motor and honeycomb cooling pads so that you get the best cooling even during scorching summers. In addition, its compact size means that it’s suitable for window installations. This cooler is a convenient choice for those seeking reliable and energy-efficient cooling solutions.

Specifications of Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler - 45 litres (White, Light Blue):

Brand: Havells

Mounting type: Freestanding

Portable

Colour: White, light blue

Air flow capacity: 1500 CMPH

Controls type: Knob

Reservoir capacity: 45 litres

 

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
PortableReservoir capacity
Air flow capacityControls type

7. HAVAI Emerald Window Cooler with Powerful Blower - 50 L, Grey and White

 

The HAVAI Emerald Window Cooler comes with a powerful blower and a sizable 50-litre capacity. Its grey and white design can add to your home decor while the cooler's durable construction ensures longevity, making it a reliable choice for never-ending summer days. This cooler is equipped with adjustable speed settings, allowing users to enjoy personalised cooling experiences. In addition, its window-mounted design saves valuable floor space while providing efficient cooling performance, making it an ideal choice for medium to large rooms.

Specifications of HAVAI Emerald Window Cooler with Powerful Blower - 50 L, Grey and White:

Capacity: 50 litres

Colour: Grey and white

Powerful blower

Mounting type: Window

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Powerful blower for better coolingMight be bulky for smaller windows
Large 50-litre capacityLimited colour options

8. Havells Brina Window Air Cooler - 50 Litres (White, Grey)

The Havells Brina Window Air Cooler is a lovely companion if you're trying to find a new device to keep your surroundings cool. This cooler boasts a 50-litre capacity so that you always get efficient cooling for your space. In addition, it comes in a sleek package, meaning it can be suitable for various window sizes, while the White and Grey colour options blend well with most decors. Even then, this cooler might lack advanced features found in higher-end models. Despite this, its reliability and affordability make it a practical choice for those seeking dependable cooling solutions without denting your budget.

Specifications of Havells Brina Window Air Cooler - 50 Litres (White, Grey):

Mounting type: Freestanding

Special features: Auto restart, dust tilter

Colour: White and grey

Air flow capacity: 2000 CMPH

Controls type: Remote

Reservoir capacity: 50 litres

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Freestanding designRequires adequate space
Remote control feature 

3 best features for you

 

ProductCapacityCooling/blowerColour
Kenstar Double Cool Dx Air Cooler - 50L, White50L capacityDual coolingWhite Finish
Crompton Window Air Cooler- 70L70L capacityEverlast pump, 4-way air deflectionBlack
USHA Azzuro 50AW1 Window Cooler50L capacity20 CFPH airflow capacityWhite & grey finish
Crompton Zelus WAC Window Air Cooler- 54L54L capacity4-way air deflectionGrey
Crompton Ozone Chill 54 Liters - Air Cooler54L capacityHigh power water pumpWhite
Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler - 45 litres45L capacity4-way air deflectionWhite & light blue finish
HAVAI Emerald Window Cooler with Powerful Blower - 50 L50L capacity2300 CMPH airflow capacityGrey & white finish
Havells Brina Window Air Cooler - 50 Litres50L capacity2000 CMPH airflow capacityWhite & grey finish

Also read: Window ACs are affordable option to tackle summer wrath: 7 options to consider

Best value for money

The Crompton Window Air Cooler offers exceptional value for money with its large 70-litre capacity, Everlast Pump for durability, and 4-way air deflection for efficient cooling. It provides ample cooling power at an affordable price point, making it a wise investment for those seeking cost-effective cooling solutions.

Best overall product

The Kenstar Double Cool Dx Air Cooler stands out as the best overall product. With a spacious 50-liter capacity, dual cooling functionality, and efficient evaporative cooling system, it ensures optimal performance and comfort. Its reliable construction and superior cooling capabilities make it the top choice for users seeking premium quality and performance in a wall cooler.

How to find the right wall cooler

To find the right wall cooler, consider factors such as cooling capacity, cooling type, size, special features like remote control or auto restart, and budget. Determine the room size and your cooling requirements before making a purchase. Look for reliable brands known for their durability and efficiency. Read customer reviews and compare features to make an informed decision.

 

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between a window cooler and a freestanding cooler?

Ans : A window cooler is designed to be installed in a window frame, while a freestanding cooler can be placed anywhere in the room.

Question : Are wall coolers energy efficient?

Ans : Yes, most wall coolers use evaporative cooling technology, which is energy efficient compared to traditional air conditioning systems.

Question : How often should I clean my wall cooler?

Ans : It is recommended to clean the water tank and filters of your wall cooler every 2-4 weeks to maintain optimal performance.

Question : Can I use wall coolers in humid climates?

Ans : Yes, wall coolers are effective in humid climates as they use evaporative cooling, which works well even in high humidity conditions.

Question : Do wall coolers require professional installation?

Ans : Installation requirements vary based on the model. While some wall coolers can be easily installed by homeowners, others may require professional assistance, especially for window-mounted units. Always refer to the manufacturer's instructions for installation guidance.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here.
More Less
Published: 19 Feb 2024, 05:51 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
