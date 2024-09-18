Want an iPhone 16 review? Just ask Joannabot

Other notes: The new wireless MagSafe charger (sold separately) is faster than the old one. It charged the iPhone 16 Pro Max from 5% to 50% in 40 minutes. But it’s still not as fast as wired charging. Using the included USB-C cord, it took 25 minutes for that same charge. In both cases, the phone seems to get less toasty than the iPhone 15 and 14 models.