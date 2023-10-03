Want electric room heaters for coming winter? Check out 8 option of October 2023

As winter approaches in India, electric room heaters offer a convenient and efficient solution for staying warm. This article highlights 8 of the best room heaters available in October 2023, including their features and specifications.

As October dawns upon the Indian subcontinent, there's a subtle reminder in the cooling air that winter is just around the corner. In a country where diverse climates paint a vivid picture, one thing remains constant – the need for warmth and comfort during the chilly months. Room heaters, with their comforting embrace of toasty warmth, have been an integral part of Indian households for generations. They've evolved from traditional solutions like kangris (earthen pots filled with hot coals) to modern electric wonders, catering to our winter needs with advanced technology and convenience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While traditional methods like kangris still hold a place in some hearts, they can't quite keep up with the demands of today's fast-paced life. Kangris, although nostalgic, require constant attention and can't efficiently warm larger spaces or accommodate more people. Even the camaraderie around bonfires, while delightful, demands we huddle close to the flames, limiting the freedom to enjoy the warmth from the comfort of our own spaces.

Electric room heaters, on the other hand, offer a reliable and efficient solution to tackle the winter cold. They come in a variety of types, from ceramic heaters to halogen heaters, each equipped with energy-efficient features and multiple heat settings. Some even offer additional features like humidifiers, ensuring not just warmth but also comfort and improved air quality. With these modern heating marvels, we have the freedom to choose the perfect heating solution that suits our needs and preferences, marking a transition to more convenient and dependable winter companions. In this article, we'll explore eight of the best electric room heaters available in October 2023, helping you stay cosy and comfortable throughout the winter season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. HILTON Fan Heater 1000/2000 Watts Electric Room Heater The HILTON Fan Heater is a versatile room heater designed for spot heating in spaces up to 200 sq ft. It features a full copper motor for durability and offers two heating modes - 1000W and 2000W. The adjustable thermostat in this electric room heater allows you to customize your heating experience. With a long power cord, this electric room heater is easy to maneuver and can also be used as a fan during the summer. The ABS body and metal mesh ensure safety. However, it's important to note that the warranty is limited to manufacturing defects.

Specifications of HILTON Fan Heater: Power Source: Corded Electric

Heating Method: Convection {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heat Output: 2000 Watts

Material: ABS Plastic

Weight: 1.31 Kilograms {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Full copper motor for durability Limited to spot heating Adjustable thermostat with two modes Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms Long power cord for easy maneuvering One-year warranty for manufacturing defects only Can be used as a fan during summer ABS body and metal mesh for safety

2. Gaiatop 1200 Watts PTC Ceramic Fast Heating Electric Room Heater The Gaiatop Room Heater is an efficient heating solution for bedrooms and offices. Powered by PTC ceramic heating technology, this electric heater offers fast and even heating with two power settings - LOW and HIGH. Safety features include overheat protection and a tip-over switch. This electric heater operates quietly, making it suitable for bedroom use. The compact design and built-in handle allow for easy portability.

Specifications of Gaiatop Electric Room Heater: Power Source: Corded Electric

Heating Method: PTC Ceramic {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wattage: 1200 Watts

Pros Cons Fast and even heating with PTC technology Limited information on materials used Two heat settings for customization Wattage may be lower compared to some models Safety features for peace of mind Low noise operation Compact and portable design

Also read: Discover cost of room heater with September 2023's top 9 picks 3. SOLORA RADIANT 1000W/2000W Electric Room Heater The SOLORA RADIANT Electric Room Heater offers silent heating with anti-vibration pads. It features a powerful 2400 RPM copper-wound motor and two heat settings - 1000W and 2000W. Safety on this electric room heater features include auto thermal cut-off and overheat protection. The electric room heater allows you to select between Cool, Warm, or Hot Air settings and is suitable for various room sizes. However, it requires a 16A socket for high heat operation.

Specifications of SOLORA RADIANT Electric Fan Heater: Power Source: Corded Electric {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heating Method: Fan Heater

Wattage: 1000W/2000W

Material: Polypropylene and ABS Body {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Weight: 1.2kg

Pros Cons Silent heating experience with anti-vibration pads Requires a 16A socket for high heat operation Powerful 2400 RPM copper-wound motor Product installation and repair may require service centre assistance Multiple heat settings Compact and portable design Suitable for various room sizes

4. Eopora PTC Ceramic Fast Heating Electric Room Heater, 1500/1000 Watts The Eopora PTC Ceramic Room Heater utilizes advanced PTC ceramic chip heating technology for rapid and efficient heating. This electric room heater offers two temperature adjustment modes, High Heat (1500W) and Low Heat (1000W), providing flexibility for different environments. Safety features include tip-over protection and overheat protection. With noise levels below 50 dB, it operates quietly, making it suitable for various settings. The compact and portable design of this electric room heater, along with the built-in handle, allows easy movement between rooms.

Specifications of Eopora PTC Ceramic Room Heater: Power Source: Corded Electric {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heating Method: PTC Ceramic

Wattage: 1500W/1000W

Pros Cons Rapid and efficient heating with PTC technology Limited information on materials used Two temperature adjustment modes Wattage may be lower compared to some models Quiet operation Compact and portable design Safety features for peace of mind



5. Borosil Volcano 9 Fin Oil Filter Filled Radiator Electric Room Heater, 2400 Watts The Borosil Volcano 9 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Electric Room Heater is a powerful heating solution for the winter season. With 2400 watts of heating power and 9 fins, this electric room heater efficiently warms up rooms up to 200 sq ft. The adjustable thermostat and three heat settings allow you to customize the temperature according to your comfort. This electric room heater operates silently, ensuring a peaceful environment for work, entertainment, or sleep. Safety features like overheat protection and a tip-over safety switch provide peace of mind. Moreover, it's energy-efficient, optimizing productivity while saving energy. If you seek quick and quiet heating during the winter, this oil-filled radiator electric room heater is a reliable choice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Borosil Volcano 9 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Electric Room Heater: Heating Method: Oil-filled radiator with an in-built fan

Heat Output: 2400 Watts

Heat Settings: Adjustable thermostat with 3 heat settings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coverage Area: Suitable for rooms up to 200 sq ft

Noise Level: Noiseless operation for a serene environment

Safety Features: Overheat protection, tip-over safety switch {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Energy Efficiency: Saves energy while optimizing productivity

Warranty: 1-year replacement warranty on manufacturing defects

Pros Cons Customize the temperature with its adjustable thermostat and 3 heat settings Being an oil-filled radiator, it may not be as portable as some other heaters Equipped with 9 fins and 2400W of power, it efficiently heats up your room Takes time to cool down after use Enjoy warmth without disruption; it operates silently Includes overheat protection and a tip-over safety switch Saves energy while providing efficient heating

6. COMFYHOME 2000W PTC Ceramic Electric Room Heater for Home The COMFYHOME 2000W PTC Ceramic Electric Room Heater offers fast and efficient heating for your home. Powered by advanced PTC ceramic heating, this electric room heater provides quick warmth within seconds. It operates quietly at less than 55dB, ensuring a peaceful environment for your bedroom, office, or any indoor space. With two heating settings (1000W and 2000W) and a 12-hour timer, you can tailor the heating experience to your preferences while saving energy. The electric room heater's oscillation feature ensures even heat distribution, covering up to 28 sq m. Safety is a priority with overheat protection and a tip-over switch. Plus, it's ISI approved, guaranteeing its quality and safety. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of COMFYHOME 2000W PTC Ceramic Electric Room Heater: Heating Method: PTC ceramic heating with a powerful fan

Heating Power: Two settings - 1000W and 2000W

Timer: 12-hour timer {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oscillation: 40° horizontal and 30° vertical oscillation

Safety Features: Overheat protection, tip-over switch, V-0 materials

Noise Level: Ultra-quiet operation (<55dB) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coverage Area: Up to 28 sq m

Warranty: ISI safety certified with a durable design

Pros Cons Utilizes PTC ceramic heating for quick and efficient warmth Takes time to cool down after use Offers 2 heating settings, saving energy and reducing bills The tower design may occupy more space than compact heaters Operates at less than 55dB for peaceful use 40° horizontal and 30° vertical oscillation for even heating Overheat protection, tip-over switch, and V-0 materials ensure safety

7. Warmex Home Appliances 1000/2000 Watts PTC Electric Room Heater The Warmex Zeal+ PTC Electric Room Heater is a versatile heating solution for your home. It offers cool, warm, and hot wind modes, allowing you to adjust the temperature between 10-49°C for precise comfort. The touch control digital display and remote control provide convenient customization. With dual fans for better heat distribution and oscillation, this electric room heater ensures even heating throughout the room. Safety features like thermal cut-off, overheat protection, and a tip-over safety switch guarantee your well-being. The tower design of the electric room heater is elegant, but it may occupy more space than compact heaters. If you're looking for a customizable and safe heating solution, the Warmex Zeal+ is a solid choice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Warmex Zeal+ Electric PTC Heater: Heating Element: PTC (Positive Temperature Coefficient)

Heating Power: Two settings - 1000W and 2000W

Timer: 0-8 hours timer {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Temperature Range: 10-49°C

Operation Modes: Cool, warm, and hot wind selection

Safety Features: Thermal cut-off, overheat protection, tip-over safety switch {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Control: Touch control digital display, remote control

Oscillation: Dual fan for better heat distribution

Colour: Black {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Offers cool, warm, and hot wind modes for various conditions Takes time to cool down after use Touch control digital display and remote control for convenience The tower design may occupy more space than compact heaters Adjust the temperature between 10-49°C for precise comfort Includes thermal cut-off, overheat protection, and tip-over safety switch Provides even heat distribution with dual fans

Also read: Reduce your carbon footprint with oil room heater: Top 8 picks of September 2023 8. Weltherm 1000/2000 Watts Electric Room Heater The Weltherm Electric Room Heater offers dual heating power with settings of 1000W and 2000W. It comes with a built-in timer that can be set for up to 12 hours, allowing you to control the heating duration. The electric room heater features adjustable oscillation for even heat distribution. With a remote control for convenient adjustments and a LED display for clear visibility, this electric room heater offers user-friendly operation. Safety is ensured with overheat protection and a safety tip-over switch. The wall-mount design saves floor space, but it may limit placement options. If you're looking for an efficient wall-mounted electric room heater with multiple features, the Weltherm WM Scorcher is worth considering.

Specifications of Weltherm Electric PTC Wall Mount Heater: Heating Element: PTC (Positive Temperature Coefficient)

Heating Power: Two settings - 1000W and 2000W {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operation Modes: Fan mode for cool air

Timer: Built-in timer up to 12 hours

Safety Features: Overheat protection, safety tip-over switch {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oscillation: Adjustable oscillating function

Control: Remote control

Display: LED display {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Choose between 1000W and 2000W settings Takes time to cool down after use Set the heater to operate for up to 12 hours as needed Designed for wall mounting, which may limit placement options Adjustable oscillation function for even heating Conveniently adjust settings from a distance Features overheat protection and a tip-over safety switch

Best 3 features of electric room heaters

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HILTON Fan Heater 1000/2000 Watts Fan Electric Room Heater Adjustable Thermostat Low Power Consumption Fast Heating Gaiatop Electric Room Heater PTC Ceramic Heating 2 Power Settings (1200W/600W) Low Noise (below 45dB) SOLORA RADIANT 1000W/2000W Electric Room Heater Silent Heating Experience Auto Thermal Cut-off Cool, Warm, or Hot Air Selection Eopora PTC Ceramic Fast Heating Electric Room Heater PTC Ceramic Chip Heating Technology 2 Temperature Adjustment Modes (1500W/1000W) Tip-Over and Overheat Protection Borosil Volcano 9 Fin Oil Filter Filled Radiator Electric Room Heater Quick Heating Adjustable Temperature Control Noiseless Operation COMFYHOME 2000W PTC Ceramic Electric Room Heater Quick Heating with PTC Ceramic Heating 12-Hour Timer and Ultra-Quiet Operation Energy-Efficient and Wide Oscillation Warmex Home Appliances 1000/2000 Watts PTC Electric Room Heater PTC Heating Element Temperature Setting 10-49°C Cool/Warm/Hot Wind Selection Weltherm 1000/2000 Watts Electric Room Heater Wall Mount Dual Heating Power (1000W/2000W) Built-in Timer up to 12 Hours Overheat Protection and Safety Tip-Over Switch

Best value for money The COMFYHOME 2000W PTC Ceramic Electric Room Heater stands out as the best value for money option among these electric room heaters. It offers quick heating with PTC ceramic technology, a 12-hour timer, ultra-quiet operation, and wide oscillation for even heat distribution. Its energy-efficient design helps reduce electricity bills, and it provides versatile heating options. With safety features like overheat protection and a tip-over switch, it ensures peace of mind during use. The combination of performance, convenience, and affordability makes it a top choice for those looking for value.

Best overall product The SOLORA RADIANT 1000W/2000W Electric Room Heater is the best overall product in this selection. It offers a silent heating experience with anti-vibration pads, auto thermal cut-off for safety, and cool, warm, or hot air selection. This heater is suitable for various room sizes and comes with two heat settings (1000W/2000W). It's made in India, featuring overheat safety protection, and is compact and portable. The versatile heating options, safety features, and quality construction make it an excellent choice for keeping your space warm during winters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to find the best electric room heater in India? Finding the best electric room heater in India requires careful consideration of several factors. Firstly, determine the heating technology you prefer, such as PTC ceramic, oil-filled radiators, or fan heaters. Next, assess your room size to choose a heater with adequate power output. Look for models with adjustable thermostats and multiple heat settings for temperature control.

Consider safety features like overheat protection and tip-over switches, especially if you have children or pets. Energy efficiency is crucial to save on electricity bills, so opt for heaters with energy-saving modes.

Reading user reviews and expert recommendations can provide valuable insights into a heater's performance and durability. Additionally, check for warranty coverage and customer support from reputable brands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ultimately, the best electric room heater for you will depend on your specific heating needs, room size, and budget.

FAQs Question : What's the difference between a PTC heater and an oil-filled radiator? Ans : PTC heaters use ceramic heating elements for quick heating, while oil-filled radiators slowly heat oil to warm the room. Question : Are these heaters safe to use overnight? Ans : Most models include safety features like overheat protection, but it's advisable to turn them off while sleeping. Question : Can I use these heaters in a small office or workspace? Ans : Yes, many of these heaters are suitable for small rooms, offices, or workspaces. Question : How do I clean and maintain these electric room heaters? Ans : Refer to the user manual for cleaning instructions. Generally, it's best to unplug and clean the unit with a soft cloth. Question : Can these heaters be used in bathrooms? Ans : Always check the product specifications. Some heaters are designed for bathroom use, while others are not recommended due to safety concerns.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!