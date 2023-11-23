Want QLED TV for better viewing? Choose from top 8 options

In the vibrant landscape of Indian households, the television serves as a central hub for entertainment, bringing families together and serving as a window to the world of news, sports, movies, and more. As technology advances, the plethora of options in the market can bewilder consumers, particularly when deciding on the right television for an immersive viewing experience.

Among the various technologies available, QLED (Quantum Dot LED) has emerged as a game-changer, promising unparalleled visual brilliance and clarity. QLED technology distinguishes itself from other prevalent technologies such as LED, LCD, and OLED, offering a unique viewing experience. Unlike OLED, which relies on organic compounds, QLED harnesses the power of quantum dots – microscopic semiconductor particles – to produce vibrant and lifelike colours.

The benefits of a QLED panel are manifold, making it a compelling choice for those seeking an elevated viewing experience. The technology boasts superior brightness, allowing for clear visuals even in well-lit environments. Additionally, QLED TVs offer excellent colour accuracy, high contrast ratios, and enhanced durability over time.

Contrary to common misconception, experiencing the brilliance of QLED technology doesn't mandate breaking the bank. There are numerous options available across various brands, each offering top-tier features and functionalities. These televisions not only promise an immersive QLED viewing experience but also come equipped with smart features, transforming your living room into a multimedia haven.

This article delves into the intricacies of QLED technology, guiding readers through the importance of selecting the right television for their homes. By unravelling the confusion surrounding different display technologies and elucidating the unique advantages of QLED, we aim to empower consumers to make informed choices that align with their preferences and budgetary considerations. From established brands to emerging players, the market is ripe with options, ensuring that every viewer can bring home a QLED TV tailored to their entertainment needs.

1. ALT 126 cm (50 inch) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google Smart TV 50QUGA1

Experience immersive entertainment with ALT's 50QUGA1, a 50-inch QLED TV that redefines clarity. Boasting a 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, this TV delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colours. The Google Smart TV features ensure seamless access to your favourite apps like Hotstar, YouTube, and more. The fully loaded Google Smart TV comes with Google Assistant voice control for convenient operation. With three HDMI ports and two USB ports, connect your set-top box, gaming console, or USB devices effortlessly. ALT offers a 1-year standard warranty, making it a reliable choice for your home theatre.

Specifications of ALT 50QUGA1:

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Brand: ALT

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Special Features: Google Smart TV, Google Assistant Voice Control

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited app store selection Google Assistant for voice control

2. Vu 164 cm (65 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 65QMP

Step into the world of cinematic brilliance with Vu's 65QMP, a 65-inch QLED TV that combines elegance with performance. The 4K Ultra HD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate bring lifelike clarity and smooth motion to your viewing experience. Powered by Android, it supports popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and more. The sleek design is complemented by a comprehensive set of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI. With a 2-year comprehensive warranty, Vu ensures a reliable and immersive home entertainment experience.

Specifications of Vu 65QMP:

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Brand: Vu

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Pros Cons Impressive 65-inch QLED display Higher price point Android-powered for smart features

3. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV AR32GR2841VQD

Dive into smart entertainment with Acer's 32-inch V Series QLED TV. The HD Ready QLED display, coupled with Google TV features, ensures a delightful viewing experience. Acer combines a sleek design with advanced technologies like Dolby Audio, Blue Light Reduction, and a 30W High Fidelity Speaker system. With 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage, it provides smooth performance for your favourite apps. The Dual Band Wi-Fi and 2-way Bluetooth offer seamless connectivity. This TV is a perfect blend of style and functionality, backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty.

Specifications of Acer AR32GR2841VQD:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: Acer

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: Dual Band Wifi, 2-way Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Pros Cons HD Ready QLED display Limited screen size (32 inches) 30W High Fidelity Speakers

Also read: 40-inch LED TV at affordable prices: Explore top 8 options for perfect viewing

4. Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43U6K

Hisense brings you a 43-inch QLED marvel with the 43U6K model. Dive into the world of Ultra HD 4K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Bezel-less Floating Display Design, Hi-View Engine, and Quantum Dot Color technology deliver stunning visuals. With features like Dolby Atmos, MEMC, and ALLM VRR support, the audio matches the visual brilliance. The TV supports various apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more. Enjoy a comprehensive warranty package, making this Hisense model a compelling choice for immersive entertainment.

Specifications of Hisense 43U6K:

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: Hisense

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Special Features: Dolby Atmos, Bezel-less Floating Display Design, Hi-View Engine

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher resolution may require more bandwidth Bezel-less Floating Display Design

5. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL

Samsung's QA55QE1CAKLXL is a 55-inch QLED powerhouse, offering an immersive 4K Ultra HD experience. The QLED panel, Quantum Processor Lite 4K, and 100% Color Volume create vibrant and lifelike visuals. With features like Q-Symphony and OTS+, the 20 Watts dual-channel sound output enhances your audio experience. The Smart TV features, including Universal Guide and Wireless DeX, provide a seamless and versatile user interface. Samsung's commitment to quality is backed by a comprehensive one-year warranty, making this QLED TV a top contender for your home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Samsung QA55QE1CAKLXL:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: Samsung

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

Special Features: Quantum Processor Lite 4K, Dual LED, Motion Xcelerator

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution Refresh rate is 50 Hz Quantum Processor Lite 4K

6. TCL 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 50T6G

The TCL 50T6G is a 50-inch QLED TV that combines advanced technology with smart features. With a 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it delivers stunning visuals. The QLED display, along with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, ensures vibrant colours and high contrast. The TV features Hands-Free Voice Control and comes with pre-installed apps like Netflix and Prime Video. The inclusion of a 2GB RAM/16GB Flash Memory and a 64-bit Quad-Core Processor ensures smooth performance. TCL provides a 2-year warranty, making this QLED TV a reliable choice for your home entertainment.

Specifications of TCL 50T6G:

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Brand: TCL

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Hands-Free Voice Control, Game Master 2.0

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution Refresh rate could be higher Hands-Free Voice Contro

Also read: 50-inch smart TV brings larger than life experience: Check out top 8 picks

7. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G

TCL's 55T6G is a 55-inch QLED TV offering a stellar visual experience. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it ensures sharp and smooth images. The QLED display, coupled with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, provides vibrant colours and detailed contrasts. The TV supports Hands-Free Voice Control and comes with Google TV features. Its 2GB RAM and 16GB Flash Memory, along with a 64-bit Quad-Core Processor, guarantee seamless performance. With a 2-year warranty, TCL 55T6G is a compelling choice for those seeking a feature-rich QLED TV.

Specifications of TCL 55T6G:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: TCL

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Hands-Free Voice Control, Game Master 2.0

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution Refresh rate could be higher Hands-Free Voice Control

8. Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD

Acer's AR55GR2851VQD offers a premium QLED viewing experience with a 55-inch display and 4K Ultra HD resolution. The QLED technology ensures rich and lifelike colours, complemented by Dolby Vision and HDR10. The TV boasts a 60 Hz refresh rate and dual-band Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity. With Google TV features, including a Quad-Core Processor and 2GB RAM, it delivers smooth performance. The 30W High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Atmos enhance the audio experience. Acer provides a comprehensive 2-year warranty, making the AR55GR2851VQD an attractive choice for QLED enthusiasts.

Specifications of Acer AR55GR2851VQD:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: Acer

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Dolby Vision - Atmos, 30W High Fidelity Speakers

Pros Cons QLED display with Dolby Vision Limited HDMI 2.1 ports 30W High Fidelity Speakers

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ALT 126 cm (50 inch) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google Smart TV 50QUGA1 4K Ultra HD Resolution Fully Loaded Google Smart TV Google Assitant Voice Control Vu 164 cm (65 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 65QMP 4K Ultra HD Resolution Android TV with Google Play Dolby Atmos for remarkable sound quality Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV AR32GR2841VQD QLED HD Ready (1366x768) 30W High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio Google TV with Wide Colour Gamut Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43U6K 4K Ultra HD Resolution Dolby Atmos for remarkable sound quality Bezel-less Floating Display Design Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL 4K Ultra HD Resolution Quantum Processor Lite 4K Universal Guide and Mobile Camera Support TCL 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 50T6G 4K Ultra HD Resolution Hands-Free Voice Control QLED with Dolby Vision & HDR 10+ TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G 4K Ultra HD Resolution 56 Watts Output with Dolby Atmos Hands-Free Voice Control and Game Master 2.0 Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD QLED 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Dolby Vision - Atmos 30W High Fidelity Speakers with Dual Band Wifi

Best value for money

The Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43U6K offers exceptional value for money with its 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos sound, and a bezel-less design. It combines cutting-edge display technology and immersive audio features, making it a top choice for those seeking high-quality QLED viewing without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL stands out as the best overall product. With its 4K resolution, Quantum Processor Lite 4K, and Universal Guide for easy navigation, it delivers an unparalleled viewing experience. The inclusion of Mobile Camera Support and Quantum Processor Lite 4K further enhances its versatility and performance.

How to find the right QLED TV?

When searching for the right QLED TV, consider factors such as screen size, resolution, and additional features. Determine the ideal screen size based on your room dimensions and viewing distance. Opt for higher resolutions like 4K for sharper images. Assess features like HDR support, smart TV capabilities, and sound technology. Look for QLED TVs with technologies such as Quantum Processors and Dolby Atmos for an immersive experience. Read user reviews to gauge performance and reliability. Additionally, compare prices to ensure that the chosen TV fits your budget. Leading brands like Samsung, TCL, and Hisense often offer a range of QLED TVs with varying specifications, allowing you to find the perfect balance of features for your preferences.

FAQs

Question : What sets QLED technology apart from other display technologies like OLED and LED?

Ans : QLED (Quantum Dot LED) technology uses quantum dots to enhance brightness and colour accuracy, offering a superior viewing experience compared to traditional LED displays. Unlike OLED, QLED doesn't face issues of burn-in, providing long-term durability.

Question : Do all QLED TVs support Dolby Atmos for audio?

Ans : No, not all QLED TVs support Dolby Atmos. It varies by model and brand. Check the product specifications to confirm if a particular QLED TV includes Dolby Atmos audio technology.

Question : Are QLED TVs suitable for gaming?

Ans : Many QLED TVs come with gaming features such as low input lag, high refresh rates, and support for gaming consoles. Check the specifications to ensure the TV meets your gaming requirements.

Question : Can I wall-mount QLED TVs, and is the mounting kit included?

Ans : Yes, most QLED TVs are compatible with wall mounting. The inclusion of a mounting kit depends on the brand and model, so check the product description or inquire with the manufacturer.

Question : What is the advantage of Quantum Processors in QLED TVs?

Ans : Quantum Processors enhance image quality by optimizing colors, contrast, and sharpness. They contribute to a smoother viewing experience, particularly in fast-paced scenes, making them a valuable feature in QLED TVs.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.