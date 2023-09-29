Want to buy best rated room heater? Here are top 8 options of September 2023

The search for best-rated room heater ends here. Check out the list carefully curated by us and bring home a reliable and long-lasting heating solution for winter. These room heaters guarantee customer satisfaction. You will also find different types of heater for preference.

As September comes to a close, there's a subtle yet unmistakable change in the air. The evenings grow cooler, the winds carry a slight nip, and in many parts of India, the hint of winter is already making its presence felt. We all know that when winter arrives, it doesn't do so subtly; it sweeps in with its chilling embrace, and the need for warmth becomes paramount. In regions where the winters are particularly harsh, the battle against the cold can be quite intense, often requiring layers of blankets and comforters just to get through the night.

Traditionally, many have turned to firewood to combat the cold. While the warmth of a crackling fire is inviting, it's not without its downsides. Burning firewood indoors can lead to the accumulation of smoke and harmful particles, posing health risks. Moreover, the open flames carry the constant threat of fire hazards. It's clear that an alternative is needed, one that offers the same cosy warmth without the associated risks. This is where room heaters come into play. These versatile appliances provide a controlled and safe source of heat, making them an attractive option for those seeking comfort and safety during the winter months.

Investing in a best-rated room heater is not just a matter of convenience; it's a matter of safety. Substandard products can pose serious risks, from short circuits to overheating, potentially leading to disastrous consequences. To ensure a warm and secure winter, it's imperative to choose the best-rated room heater. In our quest to help you prepare for the upcoming chilly season, we have compiled a list of the top 10 best-rated room heaters available in September 2023. With safety, efficiency, and effectiveness in mind, our recommendations will guide you toward the perfect room heater to keep you snug and cosy as the temperatures drop.

1. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater The Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater is designed for spot heating and is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms of up to 250 sq ft. It features a non-sagging, stitching-type, long-life heating element that ensures efficient heating. With two heat settings (1000 watts and 2000 watts), you can customize the warmth to your liking on this best-rated room heater. The heater comes with essential safety features, including a safety mesh grill, cool-touch body, safety cut-off, and overheat protection. The thermal cut-off adds an extra layer of safety making it a best-rated room heater. However, it's worth noting that the fan does generate some noise during operation. While it offers suitable heating for smaller spaces, detailed dimensions and warranty information are not readily available.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater: Wattage: 2000 Watts

Room Size: Up to 250 sq ft

Heating Element: Non-sagging, stitching type, long-life heating element

Heat Settings: Two heat settings - 1000 watts and 2000 watts

Safety Features: Safety mesh grill, cool-touch body, safety cut-off, overheat protection, thermal cut-off

Power Source: Corded Electric

Plug Type: 15A

Pros Cons Suitable for small to medium rooms Makes some noise due to the fan Safety features for overheat Two heat settings

2. Activa Heat-Max 2000 Watts Room Heater (White colour) with ABS body The Activa Heat-Max 2000 Watts Room Heater is a reliable choice for heating rooms of various sizes. With two heat settings (1000 watts and 2000 watts), you can easily adjust the heat intensity to your comfort level on this best-rated room heater. It includes essential safety features like overheat safety protection, ensuring your peace of mind during operation. The heater offers a decent air throw range of 10 feet, making it suitable for both small and medium-sized rooms. Its lightweight and portable design allow for easy movement between rooms. However, some users may experience a slight burning smell during initial use, which is common for many heaters. Keep in mind that customer installation and repair are required, and warranty processes may involve sending the product to a service centre.

Specifications Activa Heat-Max 2000 Watts Room Heater: Wattage: 2000 Watts

Heat Settings: Two heat settings - 1000 watts and 2000 watts

Safety Features: Overheat safety protection

Air Throw Range: 10 feet

Body Material: Plastic with rust-free metal grill

Pros Cons Overheat safety protection Some users may experience a burning smell during initial use Two heat settings Customer installation and repair Wide air throw range Warranty process may require sending the product to a service centre Lightweight and portable

Also read: Usha room heater to ease through winter: Top 9 picks of September 2023 3. Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater The Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater is designed for spot heating and is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms of up to 250 sq ft. It features a non-sagging, stitching-type, long-life heating element that ensures efficient and long-lasting warmth. With two heat settings (1000 watts and 2000 watts), you can customize the heating intensity to your liking on this best-rated room heater. The heater incorporates multiple safety features, including a safety mesh grill, auto-revolving heater, overheat protection, touch sensor, and thermal cut-off, enhancing its safety profile. Additionally, this best-rated room heater can be used as a fan for added versatility. However, it's important to note that it generates some noise during operation, and detailed information about dimensions and warranty is limited.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater: Wattage: 2000 Watts

Room Size: Up to 250 sq ft

Heating Element: Non-sagging, stitching type, long-life heating element

Heat Settings: Two heat settings - 1000 watts and 2000 watts

Safety Features: Safety mesh grill, auto-revolving heater, overheat protection, touch sensor, thermal cut-off

Can be used as a fan

Pros Cons Suitable for small to medium rooms Generates some noise due to the fan Safety features for overheat Two heat settings Auto-revolving heater Can be used as a fan

4. Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater The Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater offers instant warmth with its 2000 watts heating capacity, ensuring your comfort during chilly winters. With two heat settings (1000 watts and 2000 watts), you can customize the heating to your preference on this best-rated room heater. The heater features safety measures such as auto thermal shut-off and a thermal fuse to prevent overheating. Its two-way installation capability, allowing both horizontal and vertical placement, adds to its convenience. Moreover, this best-rated room heater serves as a multifunctional appliance, acting as a heater in winter and a personal fan in summer, making it suitable for year-round use. Bajaj backs this product with a 2-year warranty, providing reliability and peace of mind.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater: Wattage: 2000 Watts

Heat Settings: Two heat settings - 1000 watts and 2000 watts

Safety Features: Auto thermal shut-off, thermal fuse

Installation: Two-way installation (horizontal and vertical)

Multifunctional: Acts as a heater in winter and personal fan in summer

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Instant warmth Limited heat settings Customizable heating Limited safety features Two-way installation Dual functionality 2-year warranty

5. COMFYHOME 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater The COMFYHOME 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater offers advanced heating performance powered by PTC ceramic technology, ensuring quick and efficient warming within 2 seconds. It boasts two heating settings (1000W and 2000W) that are energy-efficient, providing cost-effective warmth during cold seasons. The best-rated room heater features a wide oscillation range, including 40° horizontal oscillation and 30° manual vertical oscillation, ensuring even heating distribution. Safety is a top priority, with overheat protection and tip-over protection to safeguard against accidents. You can control the heater conveniently with a smart top control panel and a remote control, offering versatile operation. Its compact and portable design, complete with a built-in handle, allows for easy movement between rooms. Additionally, this best-rated room heater excels in both humid and dry environments, making it suitable for various conditions.

Specifications of COMFYHOME 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater: Wattage: 2000 Watts

Heating Element: Advanced PTC ceramic heating

Heat Settings: Two heating settings - 1000W and 2000W

Timer: 12-hour timer

Oscillation: 40° horizontal oscillation, 30° manual vertical oscillation

Safety Features: Overheat protection, tip-over protection

Control: Smart top control panel and remote control

Portability: Built-in handle for easy movement

Pros Cons Advanced PTC ceramic heating Initial burning smell Energy-efficient heating Limited information on warranty Wide oscillation range Overheat and tip-over protection Dual control options Compact and portable design Suitable for both humid and dry environments

6. Bajaj OFR Room Heater, 9 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater The Bajaj OFR Room Heater is a reliable and safe heating solution for your home. This best-rated room heater comes with a 2-year warranty, providing peace of mind. This heater features an adjustable thermostat and three heat settings (800 W/ 1200 W/ 2000 W), allowing you to customize your heating experience according to your comfort level.

One of the standout features of this best-rated heater is its 2000 Watts 9 Fin Oil Filled Radiator, which provides noiseless full-room comfort during winters. The oil-filled design ensures efficient heating, and the thin fins help distribute warmth rapidly, making your room cosy in minutes. The heater is equipped with castor wheels for easy mobility, allowing you to move it around with ease.

Specifications of Bajaj OFR Room Heater: Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 14.09 Kilograms

Power Settings: 800 W/ 1200 W/ 2000 W

Warranty: 2 years

Safety Features: Safety tilt, auto thermal shut-off

Mobility: Castor wheels

No need for refrigerant or oxygen

Pros Cons Reliable and safe with a 2-year warranty Relatively heavy (14.09 kg) Adjustable thermostat and three heat settings Efficient 9 Fin Oil Filled Radiator for noiseless heating Castor wheels for easy mobility

Also read: Bajaj room heater for great value: Pick from top 8 options in September 2023 7. Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater The Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater is designed to provide efficient and rapid heating for your room. With its 9 fins, this oil-filled radiator ensures that warmth reaches every corner of your room quickly. The adjustable thermostat allows you to maintain your desired room temperature.

This best-rated room heater comes with castor wheels for easy mobility, making it convenient to move around as needed. It also features a power selection knob for added control. The product includes an oil-filled radiator and a warranty card, and it is ISI approved. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater: Heating Method: Convection

Power: 2 watts

Fins: 9

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Rapid and efficient heating with 9 fins Limited warranty (1 year) Adjustable thermostat for temperature control Castor wheels for easy mobility

8. Havells Solace 1500 Watt with PTC Ceramic Heating Element & 2 Heat Setting Room Heater The Havells Solace Room Heater is a powerful heating solution with a 1500 Watt PTC Ceramic Heating Element. It features two heat settings (1000 W/ 1500 W) to suit your heating needs. The best-rated room heater comes with a Cool Touch Body, ensuring safety during operation, and it includes overheating safety protection.

This best-rated room heater is equipped with a cleanable dust filter, allowing you to maintain a clean and healthy environment. It also offers adjustable thermostat control for customized comfort. The heater features an oscillation function for even heat distribution, and it has a tip-over switch for added safety. The integrated carry handle makes it easy to move the heater around your home.

Specifications of Havells Solace 1500 Watt room Heater: Power Source: Corded Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 2600 Grams

Heat Output: 1500 Watts

Pros Cons Powerful 1500 Watt PTC Ceramic Heating Element Limited to two heat settings Cool Touch Body with overheating safety Cleanable dust filter and adjustable thermostat Oscillation function for even heating Integrated carry handle for portability

Best 3 features of best-rated room heaters

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater Spot Heating Safety Mesh Grill Two heat settings (1000W and 2000W) Activa Heat-Max 2000 Watts Room Heater Overheat safety protection 10 feet air throw range Can be placed vertically and horizontally Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater Spot Heating Safety Mesh Grill Auto-revolving Heater, Overheat Protection Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Heat Convector Instant Warmth Adjustable thermostat Acts as a personal fan in summer COMFYHOME 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater Rapid heating with PTC ceramic heating 12-hour timer with ultra-quiet operation Wide oscillation coverage, Safety features Bajaj OFR Room Heater Full Room Warmth with Oil Filled Radiator Adjustable thermostat Mobility with Castor wheels, Clean Operation Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater Rapid heating with 9 fin design Adjustable thermostat Castor wheels for easy mobility Havells Solace 1500 Watt Room Heater PTC ceramic heating element Adjustable thermostat Oscillation function, Tip-over switch

Best value for money Among the options, the Activa Heat-Max 2000 Watts Room Heater stands out as the best value for money. It offers overheat safety protection, versatile heating with a 10-foot air throw range, and the flexibility to be placed both vertically and horizontally. These features, combined with its competitive price, make it an excellent choice for those seeking an efficient and cost-effective room heater.

Best overall product The title of the best overall product goes to the COMFYHOME 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater. It impresses with its advanced PTC ceramic heating, rapid warming, and efficient energy use. With a 12-hour timer, ultra-quiet operation, and a wide oscillation coverage area, it provides optimal comfort. Safety features like tip-over and overheat protection enhance its appeal. Its versatility, ISI certification, and superior heating capabilities make it the top choice for a variety of room sizes and conditions.

How to find the best-rated room heater in India To find the best-rated room heater in India, consider these steps:

Research and comparison: Begin by researching room heaters available in India. Read product descriptions, user reviews, and expert opinions. Compare features, specifications, and prices.

Heating method: Decide whether you prefer a convection, radiant, or fan heater based on your heating needs and room size.

Safety features: Look for safety features like overheat protection, tip-over switch, and ISI certification to ensure safe operation.

Energy efficiency: Check for energy-efficient models with adjustable thermostats and multiple heat settings.

Noise level: Consider noise levels, especially if you need a quiet heater for bedrooms or offices.

Brand reputation: Trust reputable brands known for quality and reliable customer service.

Warranty: Choose products with warranties for added peace of mind.

User feedback: Read user reviews to understand real-world performance and durability.

Budget: Determine your budget and choose a heater that offers the best value within your price range.

FAQs Question : How much wattage should I look for in a room heater? Ans : Wattage depends on room size. A 1500-2000W heater is suitable for most average-sized rooms. Question : Is it safe to leave a room heater on overnight? Ans : Many modern room heaters have safety features for overnight use, but it's advisable to follow manufacturer recommendations. Question : What's the difference between convection and radiant heaters? Ans : Convection heaters warm the air, while radiant heaters directly heat objects and people. Convection heaters are better for whole-room heating. Question : How can I maintain my oil-filled room heater? Ans : Clean the fins regularly, check for leaks, and ensure the power cord is in good condition. Refer to the manufacturer's maintenance guidelines. Question : Are ceramic heaters energy-efficient? Ans : Yes, ceramic heaters are energy-efficient and heat up quickly, making them a good choice for cost-conscious users.

