Want to run Google Duo on Android TV: Here’s how to set up the app

Recently, Google has merged its two video calling apps, Google Meet and Google Duo. All the Google Meet features are available with Google Duo which has been combined into a single video calling solution.
Video calls have become an integral part of our lives, especially during the pandemic. Video conferencing apps have added relevant features over time to give us a better experience. Google is also popular for its continuous updates and innovations. The American tech giant has announced its Duo calling service for Android TVs long back.
Recently, Google has merged its two video calling apps, Google Meet and Google Duo. All the Google Meet features are available with Google Duo which has been combined into a single video calling solution. Moreover, Google has updated the original Meet app and made it available for Android users with a new green icon and a change in name to Meet (original).
This app allows users to make and answer the one-to-one and group calls with the new Duo-Meet on an Android TV. The app supports Android Tv’s homescreen, so users can access it through the ‘app drawer’ on their TV or add it to the list of their favourites.
The app would be available for installation on an Android TV via Google Play Store.
Here is how to set up Google Duo on an Android TV:
STEP1 Open Google Duo on an Android tv.
STEP 2 Sign into your account.
STEP3 Choose the grant access option.
STEP 4 Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the set-up.
Notably, to successfully set up Google Duo on an Android TV, users must have an Android TV with Android 8.0 Oreo or a higher version, a USB camera and microphone if a camera or a microphone is not built into an Android TV or Android TV device, and a stable internet connection.
To successfully run the Google Duo on an Android TV, users must remember these points:
The USB port on the camera must be plugged into the Android TV Box in case it is being used.
Google Duo will not function if a user is using a Chromecast on a non-Android TV.
Users can record audio using a USB microphone connected to their Android TV.
The audio on Duo calls cannot be controlled by their Android TV remote.
The Duo app must be open on an Android TV in order to receive calls.
