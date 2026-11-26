A start-up named Nøord has introduced a new keyboard case designed specifically for Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo. The accessory will turn the foldable smartphone into a compact, laptop-like gadget with a built-in trackpad, a five-row keyboard, and MagSafe connectivity. The Nøord Keyboard case will cost $249 (around ₹22,000) and will be available for purchase starting in January 2027.

The new accessory is inspired by Apple's Magic keyboard cases for the iPad Air and iPad Pro. It features MagSafe magnetic attachment, so the iPhone Duo attaches to the keyboard magnetically without being permanently fastened, making the phone appear to hover above it. Nøord has also announced three colour options: Black, White and Titanium. The company shared details of the accessory through its product announcement.

Nøord Keyboard case brings iPad-style design to iPhone Duo The Nøord Keyboard case follows a design similar to Apple's Magic Keyboard. It is magnetic, so users can place the iPhone Duo on top of the keyboard and make a small laptop. This also allows attaching the phone without removing the current compatible case.

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Nøord is also releasing a separate jacket case for the smartphone and keyboard, bringing them closer in style. The keyboard has five lines of keys, which are based on Apple's US keyboard layout. It also has an integrated trackpad, which might be beneficial for desktop-like operation.

Nøord Keyboard case price and availability Nøord has priced its new keyboard case at $249, with black, white and titanium finishes available. According to the company's announcement, shipments are expected to start in January 2027.

The accessory can be powered by a USB Type-C charger located on its left side. However, prospective buyers should consider the company's limited track record before placing an order. Nøord is a start-up company that has yet to prove its delivery time and the quality of its products.

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