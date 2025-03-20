Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung 9.5 Kg, 5 Star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT95A4260GD/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Dark Gray, Awarded as Washing Machine Brand of the year)View Details
₹14,990
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)View Details
Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star MAGIC CLEAN Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN RYL SRS 7.0 GREY DAZZLE (5YR), 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty)View Details
₹9,490
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fills Tub 60% Faster, Auto Balance system,Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine(WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey, Steel Drum)View Details
₹13,990
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Mocha)View Details
₹33,990
If you are looking for a new washing machine, now is the perfect time to buy. Get up to 50% off on top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more. Whether you need a top loader, front loader or fully automatic model, there are amazing deals to suit every budget.
With advanced features, energy efficiency and powerful performance, these washing machines make laundry effortless. Do not miss this opportunity to upgrade your home with a high-quality appliance at an unbeatable price. Browse the best offers and find the perfect washing machine to make your daily chores easier and more convenient.
Upgrade your laundry experience with Samsung washing machines, now available at up to 31% off. Featuring innovative technologies like EcoBubble, Hygiene Steam and AI control, these machines offer powerful cleaning with energy efficiency. Do not miss this limited-time deal to bring home a premium washing machine.
Enjoy superior washing performance with LG washing machines, now available at up to 36% off. With features like Direct Drive motors, TurboWash and Smart Inverter technology, LG ensures efficient and silent operation. Grab these fantastic deals and make laundry effortless with a high-quality LG washing machine.
Whirlpool washing machines are now available at up to 36% off, offering smart features like 6th Sense technology, Hard Water Wash and Power Scrub. These machines ensure deep cleaning while being gentle on fabrics. Take advantage of this offer and bring home a reliable and efficient Whirlpool washing machine.
Godrej washing machines are available at up to 49% off, making it the perfect time to upgrade. With advanced features like Eco Mode, Turbo 6 Pulsator and antibacterial wash, these machines deliver excellent performance at an affordable price. Do not miss this amazing deal on a trusted brand.
Get up to 31% off on IFB washing machines, known for their advanced technology and premium quality. With features like Aqua Energie, Cradle Wash and 3D Wash System, IFB ensures superior fabric care and deep cleaning. Grab this offer now and upgrade your laundry routine.
Haier washing machines are available at an incredible 50% discount, offering unbeatable value. With features like Near-Zero Pressure technology, Anti-Bacterial Wash and Quick Wash modes, Haier machines provide efficient and hygienic cleaning. Do not miss this huge saving on a top-performing washing machine.
