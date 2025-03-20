Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Samsung 9.5 Kg, 5 Star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT95A4260GD/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Dark Gray, Awarded as Washing Machine Brand of the year)
|
|
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)
|
|
|
|
|
Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star MAGIC CLEAN Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN RYL SRS 7.0 GREY DAZZLE (5YR), 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty)
|
|
|
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fills Tub 60% Faster, Auto Balance system,Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine(WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey, Steel Drum)
|
|
|
|
|
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Mocha)
|
|
|
|
|
Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM60-AE, Moonlight Silver)
|
|
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY)
|
|
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver)
|
|
|
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)
|
|
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)
|
|
|
|
|
Samsung 8 Kg, Eco Bubble Technology with Super Speed, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4545BYTL, Lavender Gray, Awarded as Washing Machine Brand of the year)
|
|
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT70M3000UU/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY)
|
|
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, Eco Bubble Techn, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray)
|
|
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray)
|
|
|
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT80C4200GG/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Light Gray,)
|
|
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2WB, Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display, Essence White)
|
|
|
|
|
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black)
|
|
|
|
|
LG 7.5 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T75VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black)
|
|
|
|
|
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)
|
|
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)
|
|
|
|
|
LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P1155SKAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Punch + 3, Middle Black)
|
|
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Appliance (P7010NBAZ, Dark Blue)
|
|
|
|
|
LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)
|
|
|
|
|
Whirlpool 9.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Appliance (360° BLOOMWASH PRO Heater 9.5, Graphite, In-built Heater)
|
|
|
|
|
Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star Magic Clean Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN 6.5 GREY, 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty)
|
|
|
|
|
Whirlpool 9 Kg 5 Star Bloomwash Pro Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine - Built In Heater (360 BW PRO H 9.0 MIDNIGHT GREY 10YMW)
|
|
|
|
|
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)
|
|
|
|
|
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (XS7010BWW52E, Crystal White, 100+ Tough Stains, Steam Technology, 6th Sense Soft Move, 2024 Model)
|
|
|
|
|
Whirlpool 7 KG 5 Star, Supersoak Technology Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (ACE 7.0 Super Soak (Wine)) (Wine)
|
|
|
|
|
Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey (MAGIC CLEAN 7.0 GENX GREY 5YMW)
|
|
|
|
|
Whirlpool 6 kg Magic Clean 5 Star and Digital Display Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey (MAGIC CLEAN 6.0 GENX GREY 5YrMW
|
|
|
|
|
Godrej 9 Kg 5 Star, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty, With AI Tech, Digi Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CEL 9014 IEBT SLSR, Silver Stream, With Steam Wash)
|
|
|
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, With AI Tech, I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 7010 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Inbuilt Heater and FabriSafeâ„¢ Drum, Glacial White)
|
|
|
|
|
Godrej 6 Kg Eco-Wash With Steam Wash Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON ARG 6010 5.0, Silver Stream)
|
|
|
|
|
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, With Soft Shut Wash Lid, Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WSEDGE ULTS 80 5.0 DB2M CSGR, Crystal Grey, Stainless Steel Wash and Spin Drum)
|
|
|
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey, 460 W PowerMax Wash For Heavy Laundry Wash)
|
|
|
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON 700 5.0 AP GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid)
|
|
|
|
|
Godrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star Storm Force Pulsator Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 75 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Translucent Lid)
|
|
|
|
|
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WSEDGE CLS 80 5.0 EN2 M CSGR, Crystal Grey, Wash Upto 8 King Size Bedsheets)
|
|
|
|
|
Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology for Automatic One Touch Wash Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON 650 AP 5.0 GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid)
|
|
|
|
|
IFB 9 Kg 5 Star AI Eco Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machines with Wifi (EXECUTIVE MXC 9014, 2023 Model, Mocha, Oxyjet™ 9 Swirl Wash, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty)
|
|
|
|
|
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean Technology Powered by AI, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL701MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey)
|
|
|
|
|
IFB 9 Kg 5 Star with DeepClean® Technology Powered by AI, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, TL900NB2S, PowerSteam®, Inbuilt Heater, Aqua Energie, Noir Black)
|
|
|
|
|
IFB 9 Kg 5 Star with DeepClean® Technology Powered by AI, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, TL900NB2S, PowerSteam®, Inbuilt Heater, Aqua Energie, Noir Black)
|
|
|
|
|
IFB 9 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Executive SXN 9014K, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Rich Silver)
|
|
|
|
|
IFB 9 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Executive MBN 9014K, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Mocha)
|
|
|
|
|
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (SERENA ZSS 7010, Silver & Black, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty)
|
|
|
|
|
IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Aqua Conserve (TL-REWS 6.5KG AQUA, White, 2X Power Steam, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty)
|
|
|
|
|
Haier 8 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM80-826DNZP,Titanium Grey)
|
|
|
|
|
Haier 7 kg 5 Star Anti-bacterial Cross Pulsator Semi Automatic Top Load (HTW70-1187BTN,Burgundy)
|
|
|
|
|
Haier 8 kg 5 Star Super Drum Inverter Washing Machine Fully Automatic Front Load (HW80-IM12929C, White)
|
|
|
|
|
Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (HSW80-678ES8, Oceanus Wave Drum, Dark Jade Silver)
|
|
|
|
|
Haier 8 kg 5 Star Super Drum Inverter Washing Machine Fully Automatic Front Load (EFL80-IM12IBIEBK, Black)
|
|
|
|
|
Haier 8 Kg5 Star Semi Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (HTW85-186BBK, Magic Filter, Rat Mesh, Blue, Black)
|
|
|
|
|
Haier 9 Kg 5 Star Anti-Bacterial Vortex Pulsator Semi Automatic Top Load Pink (HTW90-1159FL, White, Toughened Glass)
|
|
|
|
|
Haier 9 kg 5 Star Toughened Glass & Vortex pulsator Semi Automatic Top Load (HTW90-178FL,Black)
|
|
|
|
|
Haier 6.5 kg 5 Star Ultra air fresh Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM65-306S8,Dark Jade Silver)
|
|
|
|
If you are looking for a new washing machine, now is the perfect time to buy. Get up to 50% off on top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more. Whether you need a top loader, front loader or fully automatic model, there are amazing deals to suit every budget.
With advanced features, energy efficiency and powerful performance, these washing machines make laundry effortless. Do not miss this opportunity to upgrade your home with a high-quality appliance at an unbeatable price. Browse the best offers and find the perfect washing machine to make your daily chores easier and more convenient.
Top deals
Samsung washing machines are available at up to 31% off on Amazon Sale
Upgrade your laundry experience with Samsung washing machines, now available at up to 31% off. Featuring innovative technologies like EcoBubble, Hygiene Steam and AI control, these machines offer powerful cleaning with energy efficiency. Do not miss this limited-time deal to bring home a premium washing machine.
Up to 36% off on LG washing machines on Amazon Sale
Enjoy superior washing performance with LG washing machines, now available at up to 36% off. With features like Direct Drive motors, TurboWash and Smart Inverter technology, LG ensures efficient and silent operation. Grab these fantastic deals and make laundry effortless with a high-quality LG washing machine.
Grab Whirlpool washing machines with up to 36% discount on Amazon
Whirlpool washing machines are now available at up to 36% off, offering smart features like 6th Sense technology, Hard Water Wash and Power Scrub. These machines ensure deep cleaning while being gentle on fabrics. Take advantage of this offer and bring home a reliable and efficient Whirlpool washing machine.
Godrej washing machines are available up to 49% off
Godrej washing machines are available at up to 49% off, making it the perfect time to upgrade. With advanced features like Eco Mode, Turbo 6 Pulsator and antibacterial wash, these machines deliver excellent performance at an affordable price. Do not miss this amazing deal on a trusted brand.
IFB washing machines are available at up to 31% off during the Amazon Sale
Get up to 31% off on IFB washing machines, known for their advanced technology and premium quality. With features like Aqua Energie, Cradle Wash and 3D Wash System, IFB ensures superior fabric care and deep cleaning. Grab this offer now and upgrade your laundry routine.
Haier washing machines at 50% off during Amazon Sale
Haier washing machines are available at an incredible 50% discount, offering unbeatable value. With features like Near-Zero Pressure technology, Anti-Bacterial Wash and Quick Wash modes, Haier machines provide efficient and hygienic cleaning. Do not miss this huge saving on a top-performing washing machine.
FAQs
Question : What are the top brands offering discounts on washing machines during the Amazon Sale?
Ans : Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Godrej, IFB, and Haier are offering up to 50% off on washing machines during the Amazon Sale.
Question : Which washing machine brand has the highest discount?
Ans : Haier washing machines have the highest discount, with up to 50% off during the Amazon Sale.
Question : Are both top-load and front-load washing machines available at a discount?
Ans : Yes, both top-load and front-load washing machines from leading brands are available at discounted prices.
Question : How long will these washing machine discounts last?
Ans : The offers are limited during the Amazon Sale, so it is best to grab them quickly.
Question : Where can I find these discounted washing machines?
Ans : You can find these deals on Amazon by searching for washing machines from your preferred brand during the sale.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.