Enjoy the thrills of the ICC Champions Trophy final on a big screen by availing big discounts and offers on Amazon. Here are our recommended models that you should check out before the big final.

The ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand is scheduled for Sunday, and there’s no better way to experience the thrill of cricket than on a big screen! If your old TV struggles to capture the vibrant energy of the stadium or the subtle spin of the ball, it’s time to upgrade. Amazon’s TV sale—ending this Sunday—offers unbeatable deals on top-tier models from Samsung, LG, Sony, and more. With cutting-edge 4K resolution, vivid color accuracy, and immersive sound, these TVs transform every six, wicket, and boundary into a cinematic experience. Don’t settle for pixelated replays or missed details—elevate your viewing setup and feel the roar of the crowd from the comfort of your couch. Act now and secure a premium TV before the sale ends!

43-inch TVs are a good option to enter the world of high definition viewing Tiny apartment? No judgment—43-inch TVs are your sweet spot! Perfect for binge-watching and fitting into spaces smaller than a cricket pitch. Brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG have you covered. Hunt for 4K clarity (bye-bye blurry cricket balls), HDR, and smart features. Pro tip: Grab HDMI 2.1 for gaming wins and Dolby Atmos to feel the crowd’s roar. Small screen, BIG vibes!

These 50-inch TVs will be perfect for your home this Cricket season Not too big, not too small—Goldilocks would approve . A 50-inch TV is your living room’s MVP, fitting snugly in medium-sized spaces while delivering serious screen real estate. Perfect for families battling over the remote or solo Netflix warriors craving immersion. Brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG bring the heat. Prioritize 4K resolution, HDR, and smart features (voice control—because laziness is a lifestyle). Pro tip: Nab a model with HDMI 2.1 for gaming glory and Dolby Atmos to drown out your neighbor’s karaoke. Big enough to make the couch your throne, small enough to avoid divorce.

Get a 55-inch TV today and enjoy every moment to the fullest Step up your screen game without needing a mansion—55 inches is the “just right" size for epic movie nights, nail-biting matches, or surviving family debates over who ate the last samosa. Look for 4K clarity , HDR brightness (sunlight? never heard of her), and smart features that’ll make your phone jealous. Pro tip: Pair with a soundbar to drown out your cousin’s hot takes. Big enough for drama, small enough to blame the screen if someone misses a catch.

65-inch TVs are the absolute definition of grand If your living room’s empty wall is begging for a statement piece, 65 inches is your answer. Perfect for families who argue over the best seat or cricket fans who want to see every bead of sweat on the pitch. While choosing a 65-inch TV, you should prioritize 4K resolution for zero pixelation, HDR for colours so real you’ll want to lick the screen (we don’t judge), and HDMI 2.1 for next-level gaming. Pro tip: Add a soundbar to hear the crowd’s roar. Big enough to host the squad, sharp enough to make the couch your VIP box.

75-inch TVs are good enough to have a theatre experience Why pay for movie tickets when your couch can be the front row? A 75-inch TV turns every show, match, or family disagreement into a cinematic event. Samsung’s QLED beams with stadium-level brightness, Sony’s 4K HDR nails every detail (yes, even that stray popcorn kernel), and LG’s OLED makes dark scenes as vivid as your aunt’s gossip. Add Dolby Atmos for sound so immersive you’ll hear the neighbor’s sighs. Pro tip: Pair with blackout curtains—because sunlight is the ultimate spoiler. Big enough for drama, sharp enough to make the Oscars jealous.

Are you planning to go all out? Here are some 85-inch TV options If your living room’s vibe is “CEO of Extra," an 85-inch TV is your crown jewel. Perfect for hosting watch parties where guests forget they’re not actually at the stadium or binge-watching epics like RRR in royal style. Add Dolby Atmos for sound so immersive, you’ll hear the neighbor’s dog critique the match. Pro tip: Skip the popcorn—your screen’s size will steal the show.

1. Is a 43-inch TV suitable for my living room? Answer : A 43-inch TV is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms (up to 10-12 feet viewing distance). It fits well in apartments or cozy spaces while offering sharp 4K visuals. Brands like Samsung and Sony provide excellent picture quality in this size range.

2. Do I need 8K resolution for my TV? Answer : For most users, 4K resolution is sufficient, offering clear and detailed images. 8K is only necessary if you have a large screen (75 inches or more) or plan to future-proof your setup. Samsung’s 8K models are worth considering for premium buyers.

3. Are smart features important in a TV? Answer : Smart features allow access to streaming apps, voice control, and seamless connectivity with other devices. If you use platforms like Netflix or Disney+ Hotstar, opt for smart TVs from brands like LG or Sony for a smooth experience.

4. Should I invest in a premium brand like Sony or LG over budget options? Answer : Premium brands like Sony and LG offer superior picture quality, better upscaling, and advanced gaming features like HDMI 2.1. If you prioritize performance and longevity, they are worth the investment. Budget brands are suitable for casual viewers.

FAQs Question : What screen size is best for a family room? Ans : For family rooms, a 55-inch to 65-inch TV is ideal, offering a balance between immersive viewing and space efficiency. Ensure a viewing distance of 8-12 feet for optimal comfort. Question : How do I choose between OLED and QLED TVs? Ans : OLED TVs (LG) provide perfect blacks and infinite contrast, making them ideal for dark-room viewing. QLED TVs (Samsung) offer brighter screens and are better for well-lit rooms or sports viewing. Question : Can I use my TV for gaming? Ans : Yes, modern TVs with low input lag, high refresh rates (120Hz), and HDMI 2.1 ports are great for gaming. Look for models from Samsung or LG with gaming-specific features like VRR and ALLM. Question : What should I look for in a TV’s sound quality? Ans : Check for built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos support and clear dialogue enhancement. For better audio, consider pairing your TV with a soundbar or external speakers. Question : How long do modern TVs typically last? Ans : Modern TVs generally last 7-10 years with average use. Factors like panel type (OLED vs. LED) and usage habits can influence lifespan. Investing in a reliable brand ensures durability and better performance over time.