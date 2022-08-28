Watches to beat phones in festive season

In addition to affordability, features such as Bluetooth calling, bigger screen sizes, and AMOLED displays, which were earlier available at mid or high price points, are being introduced at lower price points, attracting first-time users and existing users looking for upgrades. The demand is not only coming from urban centres but also from tier-II and tier-III cities and this is in turn is creating space for new entrants. “As the smart wearable adoption in India is undergoing a metamorphosis, we have doubled the output for the category to meet increased consumer interest," said Vikas Jain, co-founder of the Play brand of wearables.