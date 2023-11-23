Water heater geyser: 10 best picks from top brands

How will you feel if you see your water heater geyser isn't working on a winter morning? This scenario is more than an inconvenience; it's a reminder of the essential role a water heater geyser plays in our daily comfort and convenience. Especially during the colder months, a reliable water heater geyser is absolutely a necessity. In today's market, the plethora of options can be overwhelming, with features ranging from energy efficiency to smart technology integrations. Choosing the right one from top brands ensures not only a consistent supply of hot water but also peace of mind. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The importance of a quality water heater geyser can never be understated. It’s an appliance that blends into the background of our daily lives, silently ensuring that hot water is always within reach for cooking, cleaning, and personal hygiene.

In this blog, we have listed the top 10 water heater geysers from well-renowned brands with various unique features. These features impact the functionality of the geysers and that is why you need to consider them while buying one for your house. Energy efficiency is a critical consideration, as it directly impacts your utility bills and environmental footprint. The capacity of the water heater is another crucial aspect, as it needs to meet the demands of your household. Safety features like auto-shutoff, adjustable thermostats, and corrosion-resistant tanks are vital for the longevity of the appliance and the safety of your home. Innovations in technology have also revolutionised this humble appliance. Features like Wi-Fi connectivity and digital displays offer convenience and control like never before. The design and build quality of a water heater geyser also play a significant role, ensuring durability and seamlessly integrating into your home’s decor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We aim to simplify your decision-making process through this guide by highlighting the 10 best water heater geysers from trusted brands. Each model has been carefully selected based on performance, features, customer reviews, and value for money. So, let’s check out the best water heater geysers and find the perfect match for your home!

1. Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (White Blue) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This water heater lives up to its name, with color-changing LEDs that cycle from blue to amber as the water gets hotter. The ultra-thick steel tank provides higher corrosion resistance for a longer lifespan compared to standard tanks. The Incoloy heating element delivers superior heating performance and efficiency, while the multi-function valve prevents pressure from exceeding 8 bars. The tank avoids mixing cold and hot water for faster heating, optimised energy savings and 20% more hot water output. Perfect for high-rise apartments and properties that require a pressure pump, this water heater means you'll never run out of steaming hot water again.

Specifications of Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (White Blue):

Capacity: 15 Litres {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Body Material: ABS

Features: LED Indicator, Incoloy heating element

Pros Cons LED Indicator for real-time monitoring Energy rating not specified Incoloy heating element for durability

2. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Geyser| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The titanium armor and swirl flow technology of this water heater geyser heat water up to 20% faster, while the glass-lined tank and magnesium anode protect against corrosion and rust for longer life. The adjustable thermostat lets you set the perfect temperature for your needs, while PUF insulation traps heat inside to keep water warm. Designed for high-rise buildings, this 2000W heater can withstand pressures of up to 8 bars. And with child safety protection that cuts off temperatures above 50°C. Its space-saving vertical design and stylish white finish make it a smart addition to any home, while 1-year warranty and 5-year tank warranty give you confidence in its quality and reliability. So, if you want hot water heating with performance, durability, and value, the New Shakti Neo 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater from Bajaj fits the bill.

Specifications of Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Geyser| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White:

Capacity: 25 Litres {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Body Material: Mild Steel with Glass Lined Coating

Features: Titanium Armour, Swirl Flow Technology

Warranty: 1 Year {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology for efficient heating Only 1-year warranty 25 Litre capacity, ideal for larger households

3. Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser), Wall Mounting

This stylish instant water heater brings high performance and safety to your home. Crompton's Gracee 5L heater features a speedy 3000W heating element that warms water in a flash, so you can enjoy a hot shower or fill your kettle in no time. The PP blend tank is rust-resistant to ensure long product life, while a 4-level safety system with features like a steam thermostat, thermal cut-out, pressure release valve and fusible plug keeps you and your family protected. The wall-mount design saves space and installs easily, and a 5-year warranty on the tank. With its fast heating, compact size and safety features, this Crompton water heater makes enjoying hot water effortless and reliable, instantly upgrading your daily routine.

Specifications of Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser), Wall Mounting: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capacity: 5 Litres

Features: Instant heating, Wall Mounting

Pros Cons Instant heating feature for immediate hot water Limited 5 Litre capacity may not suit larger families Wall Mounting saves space

4. AO Smith SDS-GREEN -015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater ABS Body BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High Rise Buildings Wall Mounting {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This compact wall-mounted water heater packs high performance into a space-saving design. Its 2000-watt heating element means hot water on demand for essential uses, while its energy-efficient BEE 5-star rating helps keep electricity costs low. The blue diamond tank coating provides twice the corrosion resistance of standard tanks, extending tank life significantly. The custom alloy anode rod also has double the lifespan of regular magnesium rods, protecting vital tank components even in hard water. Wall mounting frees up floor space, and the compact dimensions make it suitable for apartments and high-rise buildings.

Specifications of AO Smith SDS-GREEN -015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater ABS Body BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High Rise Buildings Wall Mounting:

Capacity: 15 Litres {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Body Material: ABS

Energy Rating: BEE 5 Star

Features: Blue Diamond Tank Coating, Suitable for High Rise Buildings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons BEE 5 Star rating for superior energy efficiency 15 Litre capacity may not be enough for large households Suitable for High Rise Buildings

5. V-Guard Victo Plus 25 Litre 5 Star Water Heater with Advanced Safe Shock Module; Free PAN India Installation & Free Connection Pipes (White-Black)

Constructed with advanced titanium-enriched enamel and Incoloy 800 heating elements, this water heater provides enhanced energy efficiency and reliability you can count on for years. Featuring a 5-star BEE rating and thick PUF insulation, it minimises heat loss to keep water hotter longer. But safety comes first, so it has built-in safe shock, thermal cut-out and overpressure protection mechanisms. The stylish dual-tone body looks sophisticated yet functional, while the temperature control knob and LED indicator make it easy to use. This V-Guard water heater brings you superior performance, safety, and convenience in a package that is both beautiful and built to last.

Specifications of V-Guard Victo Plus 25 Litre 5 Star Water Heater with Advanced Safe Shock Module; Free PAN India Installation & Free Connection Pipes (White-Black): {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capacity: 25 Litres

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Features: Advanced Safe Shock Module {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Advanced Safe Shock Module ensures safety Body material not specified Energy-efficient

6. Bajaj Skive 5 Litre 5-Star Rated Instant Water Heater for home| High Grade SS Tank| Multiple Safety System| Suitable for High Rise| Shock Resistant| Rust Proof Outer| 5-Year* Warranty by Bajaj |White

The high-grade stainless steel tank of this Bajaj heater ensures long-term durability and rust resistance, so you can rest assured this hard-working water heater will keep up with your hot water needs for years to come. Multiple safety systems protect against overheating, dry heating, and excess pressure. An LED indicator light makes it easy to monitor its status at a glance. Perfect for highrise apartments, this compact heater can handle higher water pressure. When you need hot water fast, the 3000-watt heating element boils water quickly so you can enjoy a hot shower or cup of tea without delay. The shock-resistant thermoplastic outer body can withstand the occasional bump or knock, adding to its longevity.

Specifications of Bajaj Skive 5 Litre 5-Star Rated Instant Water Heater for home| High Grade SS Tank| Multiple Safety System| Suitable for High Rise| Shock Resistant| Rust Proof Outer| 5-Year* Warranty by Bajaj |White: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capacity: 5 Litres

Body Material: High-Grade SS Tank

Energy Rating: 5 Star {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Features: Multiple Safety System, Suitable for High Rise

Pros Cons High-Grade SS Tank for durability Limited 5 Litre capacity Multiple Safety System for added security

7. V-Guard Zio Pro Instant Geyser | 3 Litre | 3000 W Powerful Heating | White-Metallic Rose Gold | Energy Efficiency with Advanced Safety Features | Stainless-Steel Tank | 2 Year Warranty

With its high-output 3,000 watt heating element, this powerful instant water heater from V-Guard ensures you'll never run short on hot water again. Its sturdy stainless steel tank and superior magnesium oxide insulation keep water heated and ready when you need it, allowing you to enjoy hassle-free bathing and cooking without waiting around. The advanced safety features like pressure relief valve and overheating protection relieve your concerns, while the energy-efficient construction and eco-friendly insulation help minimise your utility bills. The sleek metallic rose gold finish and modern display panel complement contemporary bathrooms and kitchens, making it an attractive yet practical water heater choice that can meet your everyday hot water demands for years to come. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of V-Guard Zio Pro Instant Geyser | 3 Litre | 3000 W Powerful Heating | White-Metallic Rose Gold | Energy Efficiency with Advanced Safety Features | Stainless-Steel Tank | 2 Year Warranty:

Capacity: 3 Litres

Body Material: Stainless-Steel Tank {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Features: 3000 W Powerful Heating, White-Metallic Rose Gold design

Warranty: 2 Years

Pros Cons 3000 W Powerful Heating for quick hot water Very small capacity (3 Litre) Stylish White-Metallic Rose Gold design Advanced Safety Features with a 2 Year Warranty

8. Faber Jazz 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater | Heating Indicator, 8 Bar Pressure, Titanium Glassline Coated Tank, Temperature Control, MFV Valve, Auto-Off, PUF Technology | 2000W, 5 Star | (Wine Red) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This stylish wine red glassline storage water heater delivers hot water right when you need it. The neon power-on and heating indicators let you know the status of the water heating, so there are no surprises. The multi-function safety valve helps regulate heating to provide safe water at the right temperature as needed, while the 2000-watt heating element warms the water in a jiffy. The cold rolled steel tank with magnesium anode rod coating provides longevity and reliability for years to come. The laminated plastic polyapp inner tank resists corrosion and mineral buildup to maintain peak performance.

Specifications of Faber Jazz 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater | Heating Indicator, 8 Bar Pressure, Titanium Glassline Coated Tank, Temperature Control, MFV Valve, Auto-Off, PUF Technology | 2000W, 5 Star | (Wine Red):

Capacity: 15 Litres {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Body Material: Titanium Glass Lined Coated Tank

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Features: Heating Indicator, 8 Bar Pressure, Temperature Control {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Titanium Glassline Coated Tank for longevity 15 Litre capacity may not suffice for larger households 8 Bar Pressure, suitable for high-rise buildings

9. Lifelong 10L Storage Water Geyser | 5 Star BEE Rated | With Glass Lined Tank, Heavy Duty Anode Rod, Suitable for High-Rise Buildings | 2000W 8 Bar Pressure (Wall mount, White, LLSWH110)

This compact 10-liter storage water geyser packs high performance into its stylish, sophisticated design. The energy-efficient 5-star rated insulation retains heat to provide enough hot water for small to medium families while saving you money on bills. The temperature knob lets you adjust the water heat to your preferred setting from 35 to 75 degrees Celsius, and safety features like the thermal cutout and pressure valve protect the durable tank. The nickel-coated heating element handles tough and hard water conditions with long-lasting resistance to corrosion and oxidation. The shock-proof and splash-proof construction eliminates the worry of electrocution, giving you worry-free hot water for showers.

Specifications of Lifelong 10L Storage Water Geyser | 5 Star BEE Rated | With Glass Lined Tank, Heavy Duty Anode Rod, Suitable for High-Rise Buildings | 2000W 8 Bar Pressure (Wall mount, White, LLSWH110): {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capacity: 10 Litres

Body Material: Glass Lined Tank

Energy Rating: 5 Star BEE Rated {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Features: Heavy Duty Anode Rod, Suitable for High-Rise Buildings

Pros Cons 5 Star BEE Rated for energy efficiency 10 Litre capacity may not be adequate for larger families Glass Lined Tank and Heavy Duty Anode Rod for durability Suitable for High-Rise Buildings

10. CG Magnamix 10L Storage Water Heater(White) with Glassline Tank | 5 Star Rated | 2 Years Product Warranty (CG Magnamix 10)

This CG Magnamix 10L water heater promises hot water on demand. The glassline tank features a vitreous porcelain shield for durability and longevity, while the superior heating element heats water quickly, so you get the temperature you need in an instant. An anti-corrosion magnesium anode protects the tank from damage, and insulation made from high-density foam minimises energy loss. A four-layer safety system of thermostat, thermal cut out, MFV, and fireproof power cord is there for enhancing safety. The galvanised body is rust-resistant, so that you can rely on this heater year after year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of CG Magnamix 10L Storage Water Heater(White) with Glassline Tank | 5 Star Rated | 2 Years Product Warranty (CG Magnamix 10):

Capacity: 10 Litres

Body Material: Glassline Tank {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Features: 2 Years Product Warranty

Warranty: 2 Years {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons 5 Star Rated for energy efficiency Smaller 10 Litre capacity not ideal for larger families Glassline Tank enhances durability Basic features compared to other models

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (White Blue) 15 Litres Storage LED Indicator, Incoloy heating element Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Geyser| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White 25 Litres Storage Titanium Armour, Swirl Flow, Glass Lined Tank, Wall Mounting Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser), Wall Mounting 5 Litres Instant Wall Mounting, Instant heating AO Smith SDS-GREEN -015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater ABS Body BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High Rise Buildings Wall Mounting 15 Litres Storage Blue Diamond Tank Coating, Suitable for High Rise Buildings V-Guard Victo Plus 25 Litre 5 Star Water Heater with Advanced Safe Shock Module; Free PAN India Installation & Free Connection Pipes (White-Black) 25 Litres Storage Advanced Safe Shock Module, Free PAN India Installation Bajaj Skive 5 Litre 5-Star Rated Instant Water Heater for home| High Grade SS Tank| Multiple Safety System| Suitable for High Rise| Shock Resistant| Rust Proof Outer| 5-Year* Warranty by Bajaj |White 5 Litres Instant High Grade SS Tank, Multiple Safety System, Suitable for High Rise V-Guard Zio Pro Instant Geyser | 3 Litre | 3000 W Powerful Heating | White-Metallic Rose Gold | Energy Efficiency with Advanced Safety Features | Stainless-Steel Tank | 2 Year Warranty 3 Litres Instant 3000 W Heating, Advanced Safety Features, Stainless-Steel Tank Faber Jazz 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater | Heating Indicator, 8 Bar Pressure, Titanium Glassline Coated Tank, Temperature Control, MFV Valve, Auto-Off, PUF Technology | 2000W, 5 Star | (Wine Red) 15 Litres Storage Titanium Glass Lined Coated Tank, Temperature Control, PUF Technology Lifelong 10L Storage Water Geyser | 5 Star BEE Rated | With Glass Lined Tank, Heavy Duty Anode Rod, Suitable for High-Rise Buildings | 2000W 8 Bar Pressure (Wall mount, White, LLSWH110) 10 Litres Storage Glass Lined Tank, Heavy Duty Anode Rod, Suitable for High-Rise Buildings CG Magnamix 10L Storage Water Heater(White) with Glassline Tank | 5 Star Rated | 2 Years Product Warranty (CG Magnamix 10) 10 Litres Storage Glassline Tank, Suitable for Wall Mounting

Best value for money The Havells Instanio Prime 15 Liter Water Heater ensures hot water is always on tap. Featuring color-changing LEDs that indicate the temperature of the water, this water heater uses ultra-thick, super cold-rolled steel inner tank construction for higher corrosion resistance and longer life. The Incoloy glass-coated heating element provides superior heating performance and high efficiency, while the multi-function valve prevents pressure from exceeding 8 bars, avoiding direct contact between cold and hot water for faster heating and optimised energy savings. This results in up to 20% more hot water output. Ideal for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications, the Havells Instanio Prime delivers hot water wherever you need it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best overall product Made from durable ABS plastic on the outside and a blue diamond-coated inner tank for twice the corrosion resistance, the AO Smith SDS-GREEN water heater delivers blazing hot water when you need it most. With a generous 15-liter capacity, 2000 watts of heating power, and 8-bar pressure, this vertical wall-mounted unit provides plenty of hot water for small flats and apartments. An energy-efficient 5-star rating means lower utility bills, while the custom alloy anode rod lasts twice as long - even in hard water. Installation is free within the municipal limits of major Indian cities. So go ahead - shrink your footprint without compromising performance with this mighty mini water heater.

How to find the best water heater geyser? Buying the best water heater geyser is not at all a tough job when we are here to guide you. Follow the steps below to find the best water heater geyser for your home.

Assess Your Needs: Start by evaluating your household's hot water usage. Consider the number of people in your home and your daily hot water requirements. This will help you determine the ideal capacity for your water heater. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Choose the Right Type: Water heaters come in various types like storage, tankless, gas, and electric. Storage water heaters have a tank, while tankless models heat water on demand. Gas heaters are usually more efficient but require a gas connection, whereas electric heaters are easier to install.

Consider Energy Efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills. Models with higher energy ratings use less power to heat water. An energy-efficient water heater might have a higher upfront cost but can save money in the long run.

Check Safety Features: Safety is paramount. Choose a water heater with features like automatic shut-off, thermostat control, and pressure-release valves. These features prevent accidents and ensure the longevity of the heater. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Size and Installation Space: Consider the size of the water heater and the space available in your home for installation. Ensure there is adequate space for installation and maintenance.

Review the Warranty: A longer warranty period indicates the manufacturer's confidence in their product. Look for water heaters with extended warranty periods for peace of mind.

Brand Reputation: Choose a water heater from a reputable brand. Well-known brands generally offer better customer service, quality assurance, and availability of spare parts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FAQs Question : How does the capacity of a water heater geyser affect its performance? Ans : Capacity determines how much hot water the geyser can store or heat at a time, affecting its ability to meet the demands of your household or usage patterns. Question : Are there energy-efficient water heater geysers? Ans : Many modern water heater geysers are designed for energy efficiency, reducing electricity consumption and lowering utility bills. Question : What safety features should I look for in a water heater geyser? Ans : Look for auto-shutoff mechanisms, adjustable thermostats, and overheat protection. Also, consider models with corrosion-resistant tanks and quality insulation to prevent accidents and enhance durability. Question : How long does a typical water heater geyser last? Ans : A quality water heater geyser typically lasts between 8 to 12 years, depending on maintenance and build quality. Question : Can I install a water heater geyser myself? Ans : While some models allow DIY (Do It Yourself) installation, it's generally recommended to have a professional install your water heater geyser to ensure a safe and correct setup, especially for gas or complex electric systems.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.