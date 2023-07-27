‘We OPEN when others FOLD’: OnePlus teases name of its upcoming foldable phone in a tweet

It is no surprise that OnePlus is working on its first foldable phone. The upcoming device has been making headlines for a while now. In a post on the microblogging site Twitter recently, the company teased the name of the first OnePlus foldable phone. According to it, the device could be called OnePlus Open.

‘We OPEN when others FOLD,’ OnePlus said in a tweet. Interestingly, the post was shared on the same day when Samsung launched its latest-generation of foldable phones - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea.

OnePlus has already confirmed its foldable phone. The smartphone is likely to be released somewhere in the Q3 this year.y



Alleged renders of the OnePlus foldable device have surfaced online ahead of its official photos. These renders, shared by Smartprix in collaboration with OnLeaks, were created based on a prototype model. In the images, the standout feature is a prominent circular camera module on the back, housing three camera sensors and featuring the iconic Hasselblad branding. The rear camera flash is positioned in the left corner, outside the camera island.

Another notable aspect seen in the renders is the inclusion of the popular alert slider and a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button.

As for the expected features of the OnePlus foldable phone, it is rumored to be powered by a Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor. The display is speculated to be a 2K 120Hz AMOLED (LTPO) panel with a higher refresh rate.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Foldable phone is said to boast a 50MP (IMX 890) main camera, accompanied by an ultra-wide lens and a periscope lens. For selfies, it may sport a 32MP (OV32C) front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, the OnePlus foldable phone is rumored to pack a robust 4,800mAh Li-Po battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging.

According to sources, the OnePlus foldable phone is expected to make its debut in August. The foldable phone is likely to launch in India, China, and the United States of America. However, it's essential to keep in mind that these details are based on rumors and leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.