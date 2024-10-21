We tried Apple’s new hearing test—and the new AirPods Pro hearing aids

Beth Yauman thought her car’s turn signals had stopped making sounds years ago. They worked—she just couldn’t hear them. With AirPods Pro now in her ears, the clicking is back.

I got early access to Apple’s new clinical-grade hearing test and hearing-aid capability for AirPods Pro 2. Since I don’t have hearing issues, I also got a pair for Yauman, who has mild hearing loss.

Apple will release the features next week through a free software update. They require the $249 second-generation AirPods Pro and an iPhone or iPad running iOS or iPad OS 18.1.

The test can tell anyone if they should worry about hearing loss, and another feature can block loud noises. The software is a potential game-changer for millions of people who live with mild to moderate hearing loss, especially the people who already own a pair of AirPods Pro.

Only a quarter of the people who could benefit from hearing aids actually use them, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders. Prescription models typically cost thousands of dollars, and some people have to wait weeks or even months to see an audiologist to determine eligibility. Over-the-counter aids were supposed to solve that problem, but the most affordable options are being returned at high rates due in part to lack of adequate customer service.

An existing pair of earbuds and a test you can take from your couch could address those issues—if you can figure out how to use them.

At-home hearing exam

Yauman, 74 years old, said her hearing began declining in her early 50s. While watching TV, she would often have to press rewind to understand a scene.

“It was most annoying for my kids. They got tired of me saying, ‘What?’" said the Rossmoor, Calif., resident. After a stroke made it worse, she visited an audiologist. She is now waiting for her first prescription pair to arrive. The cost? $1,650.

I visited Yauman at her home to try Apple’s $249 version, which doesn’t require a prescription. First, she needed to take the hearing test in a quiet room.

After connecting the AirPods Pro to an iPhone, an AirPods menu appeared in the Settings app. That’s where Apple’s new features—called Hearing Test, Hearing Aid and Hearing Protection—live. She tapped “Take a Hearing Test." She confirmed she’s an adult, hasn’t been sick and hasn’t recently been in a loud environment, all of which can affect results. (Neither the test nor the Hearing Aid feature are suitable for children.)

The software played several tones at different volumes and frequencies. Yauman tapped the screen when she heard the tones.

View Full Image Apple’s hearing test produces results in a conventional audiogram format that can be exported as a PDF to share with your doctor.

After about five minutes, Yauman got her results: mild hearing loss. The software offered the option to set up the AirPods as hearing aids, and warned her that it can take a few weeks to get used to the new sound. (You can also upload an audiogram from your doctor to tune the Hearing Aid feature.)

The iPhone’s results were similar to Yauman’s assessment from her doctor. Payal Anand, director of audiology at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center, said both charts showed “mild sloping to severe hearing loss," especially for higher frequencies.

Daniel Stern, father of my fellow columnist Joanna Stern, also took Apple’s test. It found he could hear people speaking but said other sounds may be a challenge. It suggested using Media Assist, found in AirPods settings, which adds clarity to calls, videos and music.

For Joanna and me, testing indicated little to no hearing loss. Though the system only recommends Hearing Aid for people it detects as having mild to moderate hearing loss, anyone can turn it on.

A good start

Hearing is complex. It involves a system of soundwaves, canals and fluid that stimulate the nerve fibers sending signals to your brain. Apple tests a small part of that system.

Anand gave me a full diagnostic, which involved multiple tests, a soundproof room, huge over-ear headphones and special bone-conduction headphones.

“It’s a complete test of hearing," said Anand, adding that the exam is designed to tell you where in your ear the hearing loss is—and what’s causing it. An at-home test can’t determine either. Earwax buildup, for instance, could be cleared easily by a professional. Other hearing loss could indicate a tumor or other serious condition, she said.

View Full Image The Hearing Aid feature adds personalized hearing assistance while wearing AirPods Pro.

Anand believes Apple’s test will give people a rough sense of their hearing. “I’m excited that there’s another screening tool, and I’m curious to see how it performs," she said.

The AirPods Hearing Protection feature, which reduces loud environmental noise, could have the biggest impact, Anand said. Loud concerts, jackhammers and other noise are significant threats to hearing, she said. More younger people are having hearing troubles.

In the wild

Yauman immediately heard a difference. For a real-world test, we headed to a trendy restaurant. She marveled at how “incredibly clear" the AirPods sounded. She noted the thwap from her son’s flip-flops, the clang of dishes and the thumping background music.

She was a bit overwhelmed by the restaurant’s cacophony. She turned down ambient noise in settings, which helped. It was still noisy, but Yauman could hear those of us talking around the table clearly.

View Full Image At a bustling restaurant, Yauman could hear those talking around the table clearly, but she was initially overwhelmed by all the background noise.

The awkward part, for her, was wearing AirPods in a restaurant. People might assume she is on the phone or listening to music, not open for conversation.

Yauman had a hard time handling the earbuds and putting them in their case. She was also hoping for all-day battery life. Charging in the case every few hours is too often, she said.

The AirPods are fussier than traditional hearing aids and might not be the best option for people who’ve never worn them before. The Pros can last up to six hours. Yauman’s prescription hearing aids, Jabra’s Enhance Pro 20, only need to be charged about every 30 hours—on par with competitors. AirPods and their case are small, so the wearer needs dexterity to be able to handle them. And the adjustments are buried in the iPhone’s Settings app and only show up when AirPods are connected.

For those who don’t know they have hearing loss—or have always wondered—Apple’s new test can reveal potentially life-changing insights. Untreated hearing loss increases the risk of social isolation and dementia.

Yauman won’t stick with AirPods hearing aids, but trying them made her more excited to improve her hearing.

