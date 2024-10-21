We tried Apple’s new hearing test—and the new AirPods Pro hearing aids
Nicole Nguyen , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Oct 2024, 05:32 PM IST
SummaryApple’s new clinical-grade diagnostics and hearing assistance are potential life changers. You just need to find them.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Beth Yauman thought her car’s turn signals had stopped making sounds years ago. They worked—she just couldn’t hear them. With AirPods Pro now in her ears, the clicking is back.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less