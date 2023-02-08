Wearable tech shipments rise despite market downturn

NEW DELHI :Shipments of wearable devices in India, which include fitness-tracking bands, smartwatches and true-wireless earbuds, hit 100 million devices for the first time in a calendar year. The milestone came amid a 46.2% year-on-year (YoY) shipment growth for the segment, which saw both smartwatches and earbuds see sizeable growth in consumer interest through the year. Interestingly, the uptick in demand for wearables come as the overall consumer electronics industry, both in India and around the world, grapples with fall in demand due to inflationary concerns and increasing life cycles of prior products.

