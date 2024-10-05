This week in tech: Meta launches Movie Gen for text-to-video creation, Elon Musk removes bold and italics from X's timeline, Vivo and iQOO release Android 15 updates, and Apple addresses iPhone 16 issues with iOS 18.0.1.

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, it's hard to catch up with all the top news in the world. In order to solve that issue, we have compiled the Weekly Tech Recap, where we unravel the top 5 technology related news of the week. This week, Meta rolled out its text to video generator model Movie Gen, Apple rolled out a key iOS 18 update, Elon Musk ordered the removal of bold and italics text from X timeline, some Vivo and iQOO devices got Android 15 and more.

Top tech news of the week: Meta unveils text to video generator model Movie Gen: Facebook owner Meta on Friday unveiled a new AI model called Movie Gen that can produce realistic-looking videos using only text prompts. Meta's announcement comes almost 6 months after OpenAI took the AI industry by storm by unveiling its text-to-video generator, Sora.

Movie Gen can also generate background music and sound effects that are synchronised with the video content. The AI tool can generate up to 16 seconds of video (at 16 frames per second) in various aspect ratios and up to 45 seconds of audio.

Movie Gen can also create custom videos by using an image or video of a person to create a video that features that person in 'rich visual detail' while preserving human identity and movement. Meta says Movie Gen can also be used to edit existing videos by adding different transitions or effects. In a video shared on Meta's blog post, Movie Gen was able to add clothes to animals, change the background of the video, change the style of the video and add elements that weren't there before.

Elon Musk orders removal of bold and italics text from X timeline: X owner Elon Musk, in a recent post, informed about the removal of bold, italics and other types of formatting from X's (formerly Twitter) main timeline. However, the removal of these fonts is only for X main timeline, and users will still be able to see these formatting when they click on the post details.

Musk while stating that there has been an excessive use of bold font on X, wrote, "Due to immediate and excessive use of bold font on 𝕏, it will be removed from view in the main timeline. You will have to click on post details to see anything in bold. My eyes are bleeding."

The billionaire added that bold, italics and other formatting are being misused for ‘engagement farming’. Musk wrote, “Same goes for italics and any other formatting. They are being abused for engagement farming."

Vivo and iQOO phones get Android 15 update: Vivo has launched the latest version of its software update, FunTouch OS 15, based on the Android 15 operating system. Notably, the new update is now available on a few iQOO and Vivo devices, bringing the latest version of Android to these devices even before Google's Pixel devices and Samsung smartphones.

The latest update is now available on Vivo and iQOO flagship devices, including the Vivo X100 series, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and the iQOO 12.

Apple fixes key iPhone 16 issue with iOS 18.0.1 update: Apple has recently released iOS 18.0.1, a software update aimed at addressing several bugs that users have encountered since the global rollout of iOS 18. While users of the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models eagerly await the introduction of Apple’s anticipated Intelligence features in iOS 18.1, this interim update brings crucial bug fixes and security patches, reported HT Tech.

Since iOS 18 launched last month, some users have reported minor technical issues, including problems with touchscreen responsiveness, glitches in iMessage, and unexpected battery drain.