With a whirlwind of news coming in throughout the week, it's hard to keep a track of the most important events. In order to help with that, we have compiled the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at the top news that made waves in the world of technology. This week, Sam Altman predicted that AI agents will ‘join the workforce’ in 2025, OnePlus launched its flagship 13 and 13R smartphones, PM Modi stressed on the importance of technology in combating corruption, Apple released its latest iOS 18.3 public beta and more.

Also Read | Logitech Pop Icon Keys and Mouse review: Quirky design with a hint of AI

1) Sam Altman's big prediction for 2025: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has made a bold prediction about the future of artificial intelligence in the workforce. In a blog post, Altman said that the first AI agents will "enter the workforce" in 2025, and that they will materially impact the output of businesses.

“We are now confident we know how to build AGI as we have traditionally understood it. We believe that, in 2025, we may see the first AI agents “join the workforce” and materially change the output of companies.” Altman wrote in his blogpost.

AI agents seem to be the flavour of the month, with most top companies, from Google to Amazon, looking at the technology that could significantly streamline workflows. While there is a lot of euphoria surrounding AI Agents, there are also some concerns about how the technology will affect everything from the personal to the professional lives of individuals.

2) OnePlus 13 series launched in India: OnePlus has launched its flagship OnePlus 13 range in India with a host of new upgrades over last year's models, including newer processors, a bigger battery, faster charging speeds, improved IP ratings and refreshed quad curved displays.

3) PM Modi says ‘crores of rupees’ lost of corruption now saved due to technology: Speaking in an episode of Nikhil Kamath's WTF podcast, PM Modi said, "Crores of rupees that used to be lost to corruption are now saved, and technology has been used to do so" PM Modi said on the Nikhil Kamath podcast. He also noted that the government is able to send money to the accounts of 10 crore farmers and 13 crore gas subsidy beneficiaries in just 30 seconds due to the use of technology.

4) iOS 18.3 beta 2 released: Cupertino-based Apple released iOS 18.3 Public Beta 2 this week offering a glimpse at the upcoming software update.

The latest beta introduces minor enhancements aimed at refining the user experience, including a key update to the Calculator app and several bug fixes.

5) MacBook users at risk from Banshee malware: A new variant of the Banshee malware has been discovered, putting the online security of 100 million macOS users at risk. The new malware variant was detected by security researchers at Check Point Research, who claim that Banshee is being used to steal macOS users' browser credentials, cryptocurrency wallets and other sensitive data.

In a blog post discussing the severity of the threat posed by Banshee, Checkpoint Research said,“This stealthy malware doesn’t just infiltrate; it operates undetected, blending seamlessly with normal system processes while stealing browser credentials, cryptocurrency wallets, user passwords, and sensitive file data. What makes Banshee truly alarming is its ability to evade detection.”