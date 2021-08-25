Western Digital launches wireless charger which can also provide data back-up. Price, other details2 min read . 12:59 PM IST
Users can automatically back up photos, videos, and contacts right onto the charger by just placing the phone on the base
Western Digital announced new products in the wireless charging segment. The company has launched SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync and SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W with adapter. These are the company's first products in the wireless charging segment.
The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is Western Digital’s first wireless charger that comes bundled with the dual functionality of wireless charging and automatic data storage and backup for Qi compatible devices. The product has local storage capacities of up to 256GB.
This device helps in automatically backing up photos and videos in full resolution. The charger also supports personal backup profiles for each user.
Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync
Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W
Pricing and Availability
All the products are available on Amazon.in, Croma, Poorvika and other leading mobile stores in the country. The new SanDisk Ixpand wireless chargers come with a two-year limited warranty.
Mr. Khalid Wani, Sales Director, India, Western Digital, said, “With technological advancements and higher penetration of Qi™-Compatible smartphones and devices in the market, wireless charging is a fast-growing category and holds strong demand with our consumers. At Western Digital, we understand the changing lifestyles and ever-evolving needs of the consumers and are constantly innovating to bring creative solutions to add convenience to their lives. The all-new SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger portfolio is one such cool gadget that allows you to take full control of your life."
