Mr. Khalid Wani, Sales Director, India, Western Digital, said, “With technological advancements and higher penetration of Qi™-Compatible smartphones and devices in the market, wireless charging is a fast-growing category and holds strong demand with our consumers. At Western Digital, we understand the changing lifestyles and ever-evolving needs of the consumers and are constantly innovating to bring creative solutions to add convenience to their lives. The all-new SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger portfolio is one such cool gadget that allows you to take full control of your life."